The Mid South 2023 endurance festival concluded on Saturday, and winners were crowned.
But that is not the reason why more than 2500 people from all over the world gathered in Stillwater for the 11th annual event.
“We are not here for a bike race,” Mid South founder Bobby Wintle said to the crowd of cyclists. “We are here to be together, to make memories, to hug, to live, to cry, to encourage each other and to push the limits of whatever our bodies and minds are capable of. We are here to celebrate with others. It’s one of the most joyful things I’ve ever experienced.”
Wintle held the same level of enthusiasm for Payson McElveen, who won his third Mid South championship with a time of 4:34:01, as he did for the last person to finish several hours later. That individual was met with the same smile and the same hug.
Because when time goes on the years blend together, Wintle said, he will not have memorized the course-breaking women’s record of 4:54:03 Lauren De Crescenzo set to win back-to-back championships. He will, however, remember Rach McBride crying tears of joy on his shoulder as she placed first among non-binary competitors.
“When it’s all said and done, we won’t be remembered for the things we owned, the things we built or the things we put our names on,” Wintle said. “We will be remembered for the things that we shared, for the love that we gave, for the moments we connected deeply and the time that we freely gave.”
The weather on race day ranged from a cool morning to a warm, windy afternoon. The course’s conditions varied from slick gravel that caused a few spills to thick mud that forced riders to plod through while holding their bicycles over their heads.
In addition to the 100-mile and 50-mile rides, The Mid South featured a 50-kilometer run on Friday.
Noah Gade, a Stillwater High School graduate and former Oklahoma State cross country athlete, set a course record with a time of 3:03:39.
Nicole Laughton won the women’s championship with a time of 4:06:16 in her first-ever 50k run.
Here are the top finishers from The Mid South 2023:
100-Mile Ride
Men
1. Payson McElveen (4:34:03)
2. John Borstelmann (4:34:04)
3. Kerry Werner Jr. (4:34:06)
Women
1. Lauren De Crescenzo (4:54:03)
2. Caroline Wreszin (5:08:03)
3. Heather Jackson (5:08:59)
Non-binary
1. Rach McBride (5:20:17)
2. Apollo Leonard (6:16:20)
3. Sam Hansen (6:42:03)
50k
Men
1. Noah Gade (3:03:39)
2. Eric London (3:29:13)
3. Chris Copeland (3:37:04)
Women
1. Nicole Laughton (4:06:16)
2. Clara Nichols (4:18:38)
3. Jill Walker (5:05:56)
The Double (50k and 100-Mile)
Men
1. Nick Thorp (5:11:18)
2. Marshall Shaw (5:48:23)
3. Ryan Linden (5:50:32)
Women
1. Elaine Sheikh (6:22:24)
2. Molly Sugar (6:42:40)
3. Serena Rio (6:42:41)
Non-binary
1. Bonnie Branson (6:34:19)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.