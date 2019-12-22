It’s likely you can’t look too far this holiday season without seeing some holly somewhere. It has long been a popular choice for holiday decorating.
As a decoration, holly can be used to spruce up the Christmas tree by tucking sprigs into the branches among other ornaments. It also serves well as an accent at the dinner table or on the mantle, as additions to a floral arrangement, and of course, creating a cool wreath to hang on the door or in the windows.
During the holidays, the holly most familiar and used to adorn Christmas decorations and inspire songs is the English Holly, or Ilex aquifolium. This widespread plant has several common names, including Christmas holly, common holly and European holly.
However, this famous holiday decoration also is great in the landscape. Ilex is the genus of the holly we’re most familiar with, which is a genus of about 480 species of flowering plants in the Aquifoliaceae family. Many of these are broadleaf evergreens, which look wonderful as a landscape plant.
In fact, within just a handful of species commonly used in the landscape, there are hundreds of cultivars providing small, dwarf shrubs to large shrub or trees, blue and variegated leaf forms and fruit that come in an array of colors from the common red to orange, yellow and even blue or black. They provide so much visual interest wherever they’re used.
In addition to the evergreen forms of holly there are also deciduous types that, though they drop their leaves, are covered in brightly colored berries that persist well into the winter. Cutting branches full of brightly colored berries and using them as an accent in or outside the home really brightens up a dull winter day.
So, if you are looking for a new landscape plant that will provide a great deal of interest in the landscape, but also serve as a decoration during the holiday, you might consider one of the many holly varieties available at your local garden center. Note, hollies are male and female plants with the females producing the colorful fruits, so be sure to plant a male form nearby to ensure a great display of colorful fruit.
And finally, a note of caution, although it's not considered to be very poisonous, the attractive red or other colored berries can lead to illness if consumed. The average person would have to consume a large quantity to become sick. However, they should be considered dangerous to small children and pets and symptoms of ingestion include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
David Hillock is a consumer horticulturist with OSU cooperative extension.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.