We were all encouraged by the extended comment period by the US Fish and Wildlife Service regarding the status of the Ivory-billed Woodpecker. There were some that refused to believe that the ivory-bill really was extinct, especially those that lived in the area that they were “last observed.’ There were others that had unsubmitted proof that clearly would tip the scale in favor of The Holy Grail Bird.
The organization that held that platinum weight included Project Principalis, a partnership of both the National Aviary and independent researchers who submitted some of these comments. A preprinted paper that documented multiple pieces of evidence showed what appeared to be an Ivory-billed Woodpecker, which suggested the continued survival of the Lord God Birds, not just one example.
Co-founder of Project Principalis, Mark Michaels, presented previously unreleased videos from 2021 taken by drone camera, including two of five flights.
Project Principalis has been working on unequivocal documentation that the Ivory-billed Woodpecker exists since 2008. If it was delisted, its habitat would no longer be protected by the government, which is critical bottomland habitat, much of which had been removed over last century’s logging heyday all over the south. This is what caused the rapid demise of the species.
It is well known that this country has lost many birds to disappearance of habitat over the centuries through the actions of humanity, none of which was deliberate. There had been so many reports that were substantiated, as well as not, indicating that a bird had been seen that clearly matched ivory-bill behavior and its characteristic white saddle fieldmark, but it was still somewhat questionable. However, there was enough there to cast doubt with the experts, that the Fish and Wildlife Service allowed some extra time to get strong proof. With the advent of drones that were quiet enough and far enough out of the way of nature, this was finally possible.
Other excellent points of the nature of this bird was its secretive behavior, as well as little known footage of skypointing on 11-30-2019. This is courtship behavior, where both male and female point their bills to the sky. This behavior is supported by the male, the female, and possibly another bird from a prior clutch. This is also behavior supported by Arthur A. Allen, one of the prior ivory-bill researchers in the 1940s.
Some videos as early as 2019, show three Ivory-billed Woodpeckers foraging in a tree in its normal Louisiana habitat.
In 2021, Guy Luneau wrote a book regarding a process on how to analyze the neck aspect ratio of an ivory-bill to verify the species, which opened up the path on how to differentiate it from the oft confusing Pileated Woodpecker, called The Ivory-billed Woodpecker: Taunting Extinction. Its neck aspect ration is larger than that of the pileated.
For those that had faith, it comes as no surprise that the bird still exists. For those that doubted, the species will not join those that will never be recovered.
