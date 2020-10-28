Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.