With fall coming on, deer rut (mating season) will be here soon. If you are new to the area, you might be surprised to learn that very few places are completely off limits to deer activity in Payne County. In other words, this message is not just for those with rural landscapes.
Male deer are notorious for scraping bark off young trees during this time. While some of this damage can just be cosmetic, the damage is usually permanent and often bad enough that the tree will never fully recover.
The trees most vulnerable are small in diameter (from about one to four or five inches) and having few side branches. The damage is typically concentrated from two to four feet off the ground. They also tend to prefer single trunked trees rather than multi-trunk.
The best prevention method is also the most time consuming and labor intensive. Installing wire cages (anchored by posts or significant stakes) around the tree will keep them away. While it is ok to leave this system in place through a growing season or two, it can become problematic if left on for too long. Check this system regularly and make sure new branches are not being damaged by the wire and that it is still well away from the trunk. Note: people are often surprised by how quickly the diameter of a new tree increases.
Easier to install are the plastic spiral tree wraps you commonly see on trees available for sale at nurseries. While not strong enough to physically prevent the damage, the deer seem to be put off by the plastic. This product should absolutely be removed during the growing season and replaced each fall as it can easily limit growth and harbor insects.
Another option is to purchase ABS corrugated drain pipe and cut it open and place it around the tree. This is a bit more durable than the spiral wraps, but they only work on trees with no side branching in the protection area. As with the spiral wraps, it is essential that they be removed during the growing season.
The spiral wrap and drain pipe do provide a secondary benefit on certain thin-trunked species like maple. They prevent sun-scald or winter injury by protecting the trunk from direct sun on cold and sunny winter days. If you have a tree that has what appears to be deer damage on the southwest side of tree, yet you’ve never actually seen any other signs of deer, this may well be the cause.
For more information on this or any other horticultural topic, you can contact Keith Reed, the Horticulture Educator in the Payne County Extension office. Keith can be reached via email at keith.reed@okstate.edu, phone at 405-747-8320, or in person at the Payne County Extension office, located at 315 W. 6th in Stillwater.
