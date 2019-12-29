I hope everyone enjoyed time with family and friends over the holidays. We are so blessed in America. We don’t always have what we want. We don’t always have what we need. But comparatively we have more than most people in the world.
Our prosperity often causes us to look for the easiest or fastest way to take care of things – especially dried out Christmas trees. This year I’d like to remind you, when your or your neighbor’s tree is taken down, it can become the beginning of a new cycle of life in your garden. It can be used to bring additional pleasure, especially for those with children and a soft spot for birds, squirrels and chipmunks.
Take a morning after the hubbub dies down to pop some corn, gather some raisins, cranberries, peanut butter and sunflower seeds. String the popcorn and small fruits in garlands to hang on the tree for a time in your yard. Try making some peanut butter balls laced with sunflower seeds. Let them dry slightly and then use the tips of the tree’s branches as skewers for the tasty balls. Raffia is a ribbon substitute that can be frayed and placed on your wildlife tree or any tree branches, providing nesting material for birds. Watching the joy of the small critters feasting will prolong the pleasure of the holidays.
If a wildlife tree in the backyard is no an option, phone a landscaperfinding one who will turn that tree into valuable mulch. Sure, it is easier to toss the tree into a ditch or over a bank somewhere, but you can’t be sure it is helping rather than hindering the environment. Carelessly disposing of your tree may create an unwelcome dam effect blocking water flow and contributing to erosion.
Chipping that tree allows one to apply a nice layer of mulch around a shrub or fruit tree – the beginning of a whole new cycle of life from death. Mulch creates a “cushion” that softens the harshness of winter’s frost on a plant’s surface roots. It softens the impact of hard and endless raindrops on the soil immediately surrounding the trunk and stems. Come summer, the mulch will create air pockets that actually help cool the roots of the plant, conserve the soil’s moisture and facilitate the cycle of beneficial bacteria and fungi that continue life.
Gardens provide many opportunities to give during the year even beyond Christmas. Have a happy New Decade in 2020!
