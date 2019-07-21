Hardy Hibiscus, with its big, dinnerplate blooms and tropical hibiscus, in their multi-color wonder are all the talk of summer. There are however three annual species I would like to remind gardeners of.
The first is Hibiscus acetosella, commonly known as Red-leaf hibiscus. Rather than being grown for flowers, it is grown for its large, red, maple-shaped foliage. I first admired this plant several years back planted at the front entrance of the Botanical Garden on W. Sixth St. It stood erect behind a few blooming perennials creating a “stop you in your tracks” backdrop.
Reaching five feet tall and three feet wide, a number of varieties are now available for gardeners. Leaves of the species can reach 10” in a broad palmate form. Newer introductions have more narrow foliage reminiscent of red-leaf Japanese maples. Although flowers are intermittent, don’t plant it for blossoms.
Provide plenty of water and protection from hot, afternoon sun for Red-leaf hibiscus to thrive in your garden. Apply a time-released, all-purpose fertilizer at planting and again August 1st. Weak, rapid growth may cause the branches of this hibiscus to fall over and possibly split the base. Steady, balanced nutrition and regular water will create a strong showpiece.
Another annual species, H. trionum didn’t even make it in the Southern Living Garden Book. An Eastern wildflower known as “Flower of the Hour”, I have grown H. trionum several summers from seed simply because the flower is so beautiful; (pictures displayed in Dave’s Garden website simply don’t do it justice!)
With foliage that resembles a skeleton-leaf geranium, Flower of the Hour gets 12” tall and 24” wide. It takes about any soil and has occasionally germinated a few seedlings the next year; in my garden however, it has not acted at all like the “weedy annual” some authors claim it to be.
The flowers themselves are open but a short time; however, the seed capsules are attractive to my eye as well. Flowers are 2-3” across, white or pale yellow with a purple eye; seed capsules are puffed up like a balloon with purple seams.
The last (but surely not the least) Hibiscus esculentus is described in its Latin name; esculentus means edible or tasty. Growing in almost every vegetable garden in Oklahoma, this hibiscus is better known as okra.
Vegetable gardeners know the okra flower is white with a dark center and quite pretty when in bloom, but the elongated pods – pickled or fried – is what ranks this plant as possibly the most popular hibiscus in southern gardens.
LeeAnn Barton has worked with nurseries for more than 20 years. She digs in the dirt in Stillwater. Direct any questions to her, especially about tree selection, by emailing leeannbarton-@sbcglobal.net.
