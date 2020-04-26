The people of Japan continue to lead the world in life expectancy. There may be several reasons for it, but almost certainly a healthy diet is one factor. Fish are almost always seen as a factor, but today more pork than fish is consumed.
A fair amount of beef is also eaten, so it may be the amount of meat rather than the kind of meat, with “amount” meaning smaller amounts. Virtually every meal, including breakfast, includes fresh vegetables and fruits.
One item which is certainly not unique to Japan, but which has probably been a regular part of the Japanese diet longer than in most other countries, is “The Fantastic Fungi of the Forest” – mushrooms. Mushrooms are an essential ingredient in Japanese cooking and much of the Japanese archipelago has an almost ideal climate for many varieties of the delectable fungi to flourish.
Mushrooms grow in or under certain varieties of trees in a relatively warm and wet environment. Much of Japan is relatively warm, has high humidity and has several varieties of trees which are conductive to fungi growth.
There are around 250 varieties of edible mushrooms worldwide, but only about 10 to 15 percent of that number are found in Japan, so clearly they are found in many other countries, but few consume as many per capita as Japan.
Shitake mushrooms are the most widely consumed mushrooms in Japan and perhaps in the world. The name describes it because shii means tree in Japanese and take means mushroom, hence a tree mushroom. In Japan it grows twice a year, in the spring and again in the fall, on or under primarily oak or chestnut trees.
However, production worldwide has been dramatically increased in an artificial environment including here in Payne County. This is usually done by starting with a shitake-bearing log placed next to other logs which allows the fungus to spread to the other logs, but there are other methods, one of which I tried a number of years ago.
In the 1960s, Dr. Keishi Nakazawa from Kofu, Japan, came to OSU and did post doctorial research with Dr. George Waller, a professor in Biochemistry. It was during that time that my wife Kayo got acquainted with Dr. Nakazawa and his family. Several years later, Dr. Nakazawa came back to the U.S. to present a paper at a conference about his research with fungi, a topic on which he was considered to be an expert.
After the conference he came to Tulsa and spent several days with us. During his stay he and I gathered some oak logs, drilled several holes in each log and poured a liquid which contained fungi which Dr. Nakazawa had brought from Japan into each hole, covered each hole and sprayed water on and around the logs with instructions for me to continue to do that daily. Either I didn’t do my part well enough or the setting wasn’t conducive to success, but I never saw any mushrooms.
I was hoping for success because Shitake and other varieties of mushrooms are quite tasty and have significant nutritional value and health benefits. Going back again to quite a number of years ago, one of Kayo’s older sisters, Toshie, had stage four colon cancer in the 1970s. After surgery and an agonizing bout with chemotherapy, her doctor told her to eat one Shitake mushroom every day for the rest of her life. That was nearly 50 years ago and she still has one Shitake mushroom every day.
Shitake have an advantage over some other varieties of mushrooms in being able to dry and store them for extended periods. When ready to use, simply soak them overnight in water to restore them to their pre-dried state. Actually, they are said to have better flavor and more fiber after being dried.
There are several other popular and well-known varieties mushrooms across Japan, each with nutritional and health benefits, but I’ll mention only one more, the Matsutake. It’s said to have something of a symbiotic relationship with the Japanese Red Pine from which it gets its name, “pine mushroom.” Matsutake used to be relatively abundant in the mountains near Kameoka, however these days they are quite rare in that area and across Japan, therefore they are the most expensive mushrooms in Japan usually costing around $100 per pound.
During the time Kayo and I were living in Kameoka as part of the former OSU-K program, two good friends, Akira Kuriyama and Seiichi Katsura took us mushroom hunting in an area where they thought we might find a few Matsutake. After about two hours we had found one mushroom and at that point decided to gather chestnuts instead.
After gathering a large bag of chestnuts, we had a really nice cookout there in the mountains next to a large bamboo forest so it turned out to be a really nice day and went home with one Matsutake which we enjoyed the next day. Going back to where I started, does the diet of the Japanese people play a role in their longevity and do mushrooms play a beneficial role in their diet. Actually, some, including some in our own county, describe mushrooms as a superfood with many dietary and health benefits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.