Very often when someone goes to lunch at a Japanese restaurant one of their options for lunch is a bento box lunch.
The Japanese word bento is defined or described as a single-portion meal which can be prepared at home, in restaurants or by bento stores or companies. A traditional bento has a piece of fish or meat, rice or noodles, and cooked or pickled vegetables in a box, usually a partitioned box.
The boxes may be anything from mass produced cardboard or styrofoam, plastic, aluminum, wood or hand-crafted lacquerware. Japanese homemakers often spend considerable time in preparing a bento for spouses, children or themselves.
The origin of bento can be traced back to the late Kamakura Era (1185 – 1333) when cooked and dried rice called hoshi-ii, which means “dried meal”, was developed and carried to work for lunch.
Through the centuries many different kinds of bento have emerged, but one of the simplest and most popular is the Hinomaru style. It consists of a bed of white rice with a red umeboshi or pickled plum in the center on top of the rice. Its name comes from the fact that it looks like the Hinomaru or the Japanese flag. Bento, like the hinomaru style, can be very simple or they can be quite elaborate.
The kyaraben or “character bento” are usually decorated to look like popular characters from Japanese animation(anime). Oekakiben or” picture bento” are decorated to look like people, animals, flowers, buildings, etc. There are even contest to determine which bento arrangers create the most aesthetically pleasing bento. Today bento are readily available in many places throughout Japan including convenience stores, department stores, bento shops, vending machines, railway stations and even the on trains.
Perhaps the most important thing to say about bento lunches is that they are practical, tasty, healthy and usually convenient to prepare or buy. My memories of enjoying a bento box lunch were buying a bento at a kiosk, a sort of mini convenient store, on the platform at the Kyoto or Tokyo railway station to be eaten on the train as we traveled. Those are good memories and tasty lunches.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
