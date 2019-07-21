This week’s article is about another UNESCO World Heritage Site, actually a series of world heritage sites on Kii Peninsula along the Pacific coast on Japan main island of Honshu.
The Sacred Sites and Pilgrimage Routes in the Kii Mountain Range were designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2004. Actually, it’s hard to write about the world heritage sites without first writing about the Kii Peninsula.
The peninsula, the largest in the Japanese archipelago, extends south into the Pacific Ocean. Its southernmost point is virtually due south of the city of Kyoto and the southern tip of the peninsula is further south than the city of Fukuoka on Japan’s southernmost of the four main island of Kyushu.
Due to nearby warm ocean currents, the southern end of the peninsula has one of the highest average annual rainfalls of any subtropics area on earth at nearly 200 inches annually in the southern mountains.
Much of the peninsula is a dense temperate mountainous rainforest with a large number of high waterfalls, deep ravines and swift-flowing streams.
The mountains look somewhat like the Great Smoky Mountains with a blue moisture laden haze engulfing them. Throughout Japan’s long history the Kii Mountains have been viewed as a sacred place where Shinto gods reside and a place where Buddhist believe favorite or special heroes were carried after death by Buddhist gods. It’s in this rather remote mountainous rainforest area that the Sacred Sites and Pilgrimage Routes in the Kii Mountain Range are found. There are three sacred sites of temples and shrines and three sets of sacred pilgrimage routes connecting the religious sites.
While the pilgrimage routes go through the rugged mountains, the religious sites, while in rugged mountainous settings, are near the edge of the Kii Range. Two of the sites are in the northern end of the mountains and the third is near the Pacific coast in the southeast part of the mountains. Starting with Kongobu-ji, a temple built on Mt Koya or Koyasan in 816 AD.
Having 1,200 years of religious history, Koyasan is a mountaintop religious complex with 117 temples. The large complex of temples on a heavily forested mountain with steep sloping ridges provides a setting conductive to worship. The second site called Yoshino and Omine is not too far from Koyasan, but when going from one to the other via the sacred pilgrimage routes, one must go deep into the mountains before connecting with a route to Yoshino-Omine. The sacred site is again at the top of steep mountains and is divided into two parts by what’s described as the water divide of the Kii Mountains. This is something like our Continental Divide with rainfall on the Yoshino complex of temples flowing in one direction and on the Omine complex flowing in the other direction. By the 10th century this sacred mountain Buddhist complex was established to the extent that its reputation had reached China. This temple complex is well known for mountain ascetic practices called “walking through the mountains with hard practice” meaning with very meager supplies to stress the unfortunate circumstances of one in poverty. Much of the pilgrimage route near the Yoshino-Omine area is at a relatively high elevation and is often covered with ice and snow during the winter months and is sometimes rather treacherous to travel. The third sacred site which is near the southeastern coast of the peninsula is Kumano Sanzan. While the other two sites are Buddhist Temple complexes, Kumano Sanzan is a group of three Shinto Shrines. These shrines also have a very long history as religious sites since Shinto was the official religion of Japan for many years. One of the three shrines, Kumano Nachi Taisha, is very near Nachi Falls, one of Japan’s highest waterfalls and gets part of its name from the falls. Along the coast where the Nachi River empties into the Pacific Ocean is the town of Katsuura where my wife, Kayo, and I stayed when we visited Kii Peninsula a number of years ago with Kayo’s parents. Japan is rich in culture, natural beauty and heritage and one enjoys each of those when visiting the Kii Peninsula.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
