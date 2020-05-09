Kyoto is one of Japan’s most popular tourist destinations and Kinkaku-ji is one of the most popular sites in Kyoto, therefore it’s probably fair to say that Kinkaku-ji is one of Japan most photographed temples.
Kinkaku-ji, or The Golden Pavilion, is another of Kyoto’s 17 UNESCO’s World Heritage sites giving it more such sites than any other city in the world.
Kinkaku-ji, which dates from 1395 AD gets its second name “The Golden Pavilion” because the exterior walls are covered with gold leaf described as pure gold.
Initially constructed as a place of residence by a retired shogun, and one can still see remnants of a much larger estate, however the remaining approximately five acres is exceptional in its beauty.
When the retired shogun died, the estate was given to a sect of the Buddhist religion at which time it became a Zen Buddhist Temple and remains so today. The pavilion was constructed using three different architectural styles known as shinden, samurai and zen with each of the three floors using a different style.
The first floor which is the shinden style represents a residential style of the 11th Heian imperial court. The second floor is built in the style of samurai warrior residences.
It also contains a Buddhist Hall and a shrine dedicated to the goddess of mercy, Kannon. The third floor represents the more Zen religious ambiance of the pavilion. The gold leaf is said to be a reflection of what is inside – the elements of nature expressed by the shinden style of the first floor, death as expressed by the samurai warrior style of the second floor and the religious element expressed by the zen style of the third style.
The most striking view at the entire temple grounds is when one enters the complex. The view is of a large pond with the brilliant Golden Pavilion at the far edge of the pond with mountains in the background providing a backdrop.
The pond, called Kyoko-chi or Mirror Pond because of the reflection of the pavilion, was constructed with several well positioned peninsulas and ten small islands making it look larger than it actually is.
Zen influence is evident in the composition of the stones along the shoreline and on the islands, many beautiful pines and other plant selection and the styles of the bridges connecting some of the islands to the shoreline.
The large garden is a stroll style garden with winding paths and a nice tea house resulting in a very nice Muromachi era garden, but almost certainly the beautiful Golden Pavilion is the principal reason Kinkaku-ji has the distinction of being a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
