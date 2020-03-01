In 1929, this country and countries around the world, including Japan, experienced the Great Depression. The people in Japan, like the people in many other countries, blamed their government.
However, unlike the people in most other countries, the people in Japan seemed to have seen their military leaders as offering the best solutions to their economic woes, and by 1931 the military was clearly in charge as can be seen by virtue of Japan’s invasion of Manchuria without government authorization. Fast forward 10 years to the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the entry into WW II by the United States.
I’ve been writing Kameoka Corner articles for more than 25 years, and have been very positive about Japan and its people, but it’s not possible to put a positive spin on the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
We visited Pearl Harbor for the first time a few years ago and will defer to the opinions of materials in the museum there. But, one article stated “If you want to know why Japan bombed Pearl Harbor you must first look at Europe.”
The nations across Europe had colonized countries around the world including many countries in Asia. Japan was trying to prevent being colonized by expanding its own borders. Japan thought that America would retaliate, but would soon grow weary of the war and agree to a peace conclusion. But soon after the bombing one of Japan’s leading Naval Admirals said he believed Japan had awakened a sleeping giant and that proved to be true.
After a vicious four- and a half-year war, the end came when two atomic bombs developed at the Manhattan Site which later became the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory where I worked for several years in the 1960s were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The postwar Japanese constitution explicitly renounces war which, since its signing has been interpreted to mean that only a minimal force suitable for the defense of the Japanese mainland should be maintained. Those forces are called Japan’s Self Defense Forces or Jieitai in Japanese.
The total number of men and women in uniform is around 300,000 and civilian control of the military is strictly enforced with the prime minister as the commander-in-chief.
One rarely sees a Japanese person in military uniform and when, on rare occasions, one sees a member of the self-defense forces, they are very well-mannered. Military installations are usually in somewhat remote areas, however I’m very familiar with one rather significant exemption.
When I was in Japan in the military I was stationed at Camp Otsu in the city of Otsu just east of Kyoto. Near the end of my time in Japan, Camp Otsu was returned to the Japanese government and became a post for Japan’s Self Defense Forces but the military personnel seem to keep a very low profile.
To almost every person in Japan the unhappy years of military control is unthinkable and the best way to prevent it is by maintaining a relatively small number of Self Defense Forces under strict civilian control and this seems to be the view of the military as well. Being polite and well-mannered is the norm in Japan among civilians and military alike.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
