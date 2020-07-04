If you know only a few things about Japan and the people of Japan, one of the things you probably know is that the Japanese consume a lot of rice. Actually, there are very few meals that don’t include rice – plain, white, unadulterated rice. Almost every home in Japan has an automatic rice cooker and there is almost always rice in it ready to be eaten.
While the personal consumption of rice has decreased in recent years, rice is still the main crop in Japan.
While the country is a modern industrial nation with a fascination for all things high-tech, there is still a strong tie to nature and to the soil and hundreds of thousands of households, even many city dwellers, have a small plot where they grow rice for their family. Even the emperor plants and harvests, somewhat symbolically, a few stocks of rice each year.
Unlike wheat, the rice seeds or grains are not sow directly into the field or rice paddy, but are sowed in a seedbed called a “naeshiro” which is a wooden or plastic tray about 18 to 20 inches long, 12 inches wide and an inch deep. Each tray is filled with soil, rice grains are added and the trays are placed in water, usually in a small section of the rice patty that has been filled with water to a depth of a couple inches.
After the grains germinate and grow to a high of about 6 inches, these seedlings are planted in the rice paddy called a “shibaraki” that has been flooded and the seedlings grow to maturity in the flooded shibaraki. The entire process which started in early April and which is now about complete was, for centuries, a very labor intensive, back breaking job, especially that of planting the seedlings in the flooded rice paddy and the work usually fell on the shoulders of women called “saotomes.”
The seedling were inserted into the soil as a woman took one step backwards, inserted a seeding, and continued moving backwards across the paddy. They were very skilled at keeping the rows straight regardless of the shape of the paddies. Regardless of one’s profession, when rice planting time comes, most people are involved.
One of my wife’s older sisters was a very well respected and highly successful teacher of the art of flower arranging (Ikebana) and the Japanese tea ceremony, and when younger was something of a world traveler who often dined in upscale restaurants and carried a designer handbag, but during rice planting time she put on her work clothes and rubber boots and planted rice seedlings as did many other women throughout the country. But watching the seedlings grow toward maturing during which time the rice paddies become the greenest green I can imagine and look almost like a carpet, the hard work is remembered as something of a labor of love.
Rice is the main food for about half the world’s population making it the world’s most important food crop. It’s planted on almost every inhabited island throughout Japan and in ancient Japan it was used as a form of currency.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.