A couple months ago, the Stillwater Sister Cities Council hosted a very nice dinner for around 55 citizens of Stillwater to honor a delegation from Kameoka, including Kameoka’s Mayor Katsuragawa.
The dinner was in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church where my wife Kayo and I, and fellow sister cities council member, Dale Durham, are members. To say “thank you” to the church, the sister cities council presented a book to the church for the church library.
The title of the book is “The Bridge of Love” and it was selected because it’s about the life of a man who went to Japan around 1900 for two reasons – to practice architecture and to share the gospel.
The man’s name was William Merrell Vories, however he always went by his middle name so I’ll also use that. Merrell was born in Leavenworth, Kansas, in 1880.
When he was still a young boy, his family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, and a few years later to Denver, where Merrell graduated from high school. After graduation he went south to Colorado Springs, where attended Colorado College, graduating with a degree in architecture.
But as graduation approached he felt called to go abroad to share the gospel and started making plans to go to China. But as he was making preparations he learned about a small town in Japan that was searching for someone to go there and teach English in an all-boys school.
He applied and was accepted for the job and left for Japan in the early 1900s. After arriving in Japan he somehow found the small town of Omihashiman, a short distance east of Kyoto and soon began his teaching job.
Not long afterwards he met a Japanese man who was a Christian and together they began offering a Bible study class in the evening. The class soon became very popular, in fact so popular that monks from nearby Buddhist temples went to the boys school and demanded that Merrell’s contract be canceled, and it was.
This prompted him to set up a small company to do architectural work which got off to a very slow start but eventually became very successful. Through the years Merrell drew up the architectural plans for some 1900 buildings across central Japan including a YMCA building in Omihashiman which is still in use today. One client was a couple in Tokyo who were members of the Imperial family and while working with them he met their daughter who had graduated from a school in the U.S. and had become a Christian while in the U.S. After a period of courtship, they were married which required her to give up any claim to being a member of the Imperial family.
They were married in a chapel that Merrell designed. Together the couple did a great deal of both religious and humanitarian work including starting or helping start a number of churches, establishing an organization called the Omi Brotherhood, a day care for working mothers and other thinfs.
Part of the funds to support their work came from a company they established called the Omi Sales Company through which they sold the ointment Mentholatum which is still sold in Japan. Merrell was also a gifted musician, singing, playing the piano and composing.
One hymn he composed, “Let There Be Light, Lord God of Hosts” is said to have been in some old church hymnals. He is credited with introducing the Hammond Organ in Japan where it was used in schools founded by the Omi Brotherhood known as Vories Gakuen or Vories Schools. He was also an author having written “Poems of the East and West” as well as other books.
In 1941, Merrell became a citizen of Japan, took a Japanese name, and lived out his life in Japan. He died in 1964 in Omihashiman and both he and his wife Makiko, who died not long afterwards, are buried there.
Today, their former home is a museum known as the Vories Commemorative Museum.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater sister Cities Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.