Virtually every country on the planet has some traditions, but few are more steeped in tradition than Japan.
One of many traditions is their language of colors in different aspects of everyday life including art, clothing, expressions or phrases, and rituals such as weddings or festivals. Some colors are considered as being lucky and others as unlucky.
Certain colors are important in religious ceremonies, festivals and weddings and choosing the right color kimono for certain occasions is very important. But perhaps no color is as culturally significant in Japan as red.
If one asks a child in Japan to draw a picture of the sun, they will almost always draw a red circle. Japan is called “The Land of the Rising Sun” and that bright ball seen on the eastern horizon is considered to be red.
The Japanese flag, which has a red circle on a white background is called “hinomaru,” which means “the sun’s circle. The combination of red and white is a symbol of happy or auspicious occasions and long curtains of red and white striped curtains are often hung as wedding receptions and red and white striped string is used to wrap wedding gifts. On the other hand, white, or white with black, denotes sadness or death.
Just as red and white striped wrapping string is used for happy occasions, black and white striped wrapping string is used for sad occasions such as wrapping a sympathy card. Often, but not always, the color of a woman’s kimono suggests she may be going to a funeral. The color of the obi, the wrap at the waist, also provides a hint with a less colorful obi suggesting she may be going to a funeral.
Blue symbolized calmness, loyalty, and allegiance and is very often worn by office workers to suggest these character traits to their employer as well as by university students when interviewing for a job. Blue is also considered a lucky color.
Green is another special color and suggests restfulness and freshness. The Japanese celebrate greenery day out of respect for nature and green is one of the main colors in Japanese landscape gardens along with brown and gray.
Brown represents the earth and denotes strength and durability. Gray is the color of the large stones in gardens which comes from the mountains and suggests strength and durability.
Larry Jones is a member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
