Through the years of writing Kameoka Corner articles, I’ve written about my wife Kayo several times, but never about her family, so this week I want to write about her family. The earliest ancestor I have a record of is Kayo’s great-great grandfather, whose name was Hikoemon Masuda who was born in the early 1800s.
For several centuries, there were certain names for the upper class – royalty, powerful castle lords called daimyo and samurai. Hikoemon was a samurai name. I don’t know anything else about Hikoemon, but a couple generations later Kayo’s grandfather owned a fair amount of land. When Kayo and I were dating, she told me her grandfather owned what she described as a big farm. It turned out to be seven acres, but owning seven acres of land within the city limits of Kyoto, a city of 1.25 million people, was rather significant. The grandfather had four sons, one clearly being Kayo’s father. Three of the sons, including Kayo’s father, served in Japan’s Imperial Army during WW II. Kayo’s father served at a base in Japan and never saw combat and two brothers served in the South Pacific, one died and one returned safely.
For centuries, most marriages in Japan were arranged marriages and about one-third of marriages today are still arranged marriages. Four of the seven siblings in Kayo’s family were married through an arranged marriage where a man called a “go between” is asked by the parents of a son to seek out a suitable bride for their son. However, occasionally a young man sees, or is acquainted with a young woman he would like to marry, and his parents may go directly to the young woman’s parents and arrange for the young people to meet to get better acquainted as a first step toward a possible marriage. This was the situation with Kayo’s oldest sister, Yoshiko.
A young man expressed a desire to marry her and the wheels were set in motion. It was not unusual in Japan at that time, however, the young man whose name was Shigeo was her cousin, the son of her father’s oldest brother. This was not unusual either at the time and the two were married. As the oldest son, Shigeo and his new bride were expected to live with his parents and care for them as they grow older. Shigeo’s father was also an oldest son who, with his wife, lived with and cared for his parents, so with Shigeo’s marriage there were three generations in the house; Kayo’s grandfather whose wife had already died, Kayo’s uncle and his wife, and Kayo’s cousin Shigeo and his wife, Kayo’s sister. The couple had two sons, Shigeharu and Shigeaki which Yoshiko raised alone after her husband died at an early age from cancer.
Kayo’s second oldest sister Ayako also married via an arranged marriage, however it was much less complicated. Ayako’s husband’s name was Sahichi Hirose and they had never met until the go-between arranged for them to meet, get acquainted and decide whether to continuing “dating” until both were comfortable with discussing marriage. They were eventually married and enjoyed a long life together until Sahichi’s death, but had no children.
The third sister, Toshie, is just older than Kayo and she too married via an arranged marriage. Her husband’s name was Kazuo Ueno and he and Sahichi Hirose were classmates which suggests that Kazuo was several years older than Toshie. It also suggests that Sahichi may have told his former classmate that his wife, Ayako, had an unmarried, attractive, younger sister. Whatever put the wheels in motion. Kazuo and Toshie were married until Kazuo’s death. They had two children, a daughter and a younger son.
Kayo was the fourth daughter and clearly her marriage was not an arranged marriage, so I’ll move on to the fifth child in the family, and the first son whose name was Kozaburo. By the time he was in high school it was common for young people to date much as we do here. He was a good-looking young man and a star pitcher on his high school baseball team, so he had no problem getting a date. One girl whose name was Ikuko became a steady date and eventually they, because they loved each other, married and had a daughter and a younger son. The next child was a second son named Tasaburo. He was not as athletic as his brother and was much like his father in several ways including his work-life as he followed in his father’s footsteps as a landscape gardener. I doubt that he ever had a date in high school and when it came time to consider marriage he asked his parents to find a go-between to seek out a suitable bride. The young woman the go-between found lived in a small town in the adjacent prefecture and was the daughter of a dairy farmer. Typically it’s the responsibility of the oldest son and his wife to care for his aging parents, however Kozaburo who traveled a lot as a semiprofessional baseball player left that responsibility with his younger brother and his new bride whose name is Hatsuko and they did a great job taking care of the parents. They too had two children, an older girl and her younger brother. And that brings me to the youngest of the seven siblings, the fifth daughter named Kaori. Like her older brother Kozaburo, Kaori dated and found her spouse without the aid of a go-between. His name is Harunaga and they are the parents of four sons including a set of twins.
I’m one of seven spouses of the seven children of Umejiro Masuda and his wife Masae, the parents of Kayo. One spouse died of cancer before I ever met him, but I had a good relationship with the other six. However one was my favorite – Kazuo Ueno, the husband of the third sister. He and I both loved to visit the Japanese landscape gardens and we visited many together. And he liked to travel and he always wanted to help Kayo and I when we were about to travel within Japan by getting out his Japan Railways schedule book and laying out a schedule – what train to take, what time the train arrived and the next departed if we needed to change trains and so on. But well beyond that, he was just a good person.
He always went by at least a couple times each week to check on with his mother- in-law to make sure she was doing okay and to just talk with her. But Kazuo died several years ago as did most of either one of the seven brothers and sisters or their spouse. The three sisters older than Kayo are widows, Kayo’s two younger brothers have died therefore their former spouses are widows. Only Kayo and her youngest sister have a living spouse. Time has taken its tole on the family but through the years the Masuda family has touched and blessed my life in many, many ways.
Larry Jones is a Member of the Stillwater Sister Cities Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.