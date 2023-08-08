Last year on our anniversary my husband and I found our way to the Stillwater Public Library in search of a movie to watch together as an inexpensive and fun date. I have always loved renting movies. As a kid, I borrowed “The Last Unicorn” and “James and the Giant Peach” and “A Little Princess” from my local library more times than I can even count, carefully rewinding the tapes afterward in our well-loved VHS player. There is just something a little magic to me about borrowing an item instead of owning it – I think because it makes it an occasion, something that must be cherished and appreciated.
Renting physical movies used to be much more common, of course. Years ago, my hometown in upstate NY had a VideoRama, and until relatively recently Stillwater had a Family Video over near the Perkins Walmart. Even though this can’t really be true, I remember every single video store I ever entered having a very distinct look: blue, fuzzy carpets with overly-bright stars and swirls, a surly teenager working the desk, stale movie snacks sitting right at kid-eye level at the front of the store. When I was a teenager myself, my friends and I and would go rent whole stacks of DVDs to watch together, giggling over whichever actor or actress we were a fan of at the time.
Now, however, most of these businesses are closed or closing as we move increasingly to streaming services that we can enjoy from the comfort of our own homes. And while I do love being in my pajamas and being able to stay on my couch, it’s a very different experience from the days of walking or driving to pick a movie off the shelf. Like the shift from VHS tapes to DVDs to Blu-rays (does anyone still buy those?), the material landscape of how we enjoy movies has changed.
Libraries, however, have lasted, and I felt a kind of relief that day as I looked through the DVDs on the Stillwater Public Library shelf. Not everything we love from childhood survives, but this little pleasure of borrowing a movie is still here and still accessible. Unfortunately my husband and I can both be a little indecisive and we ended up coming away with more movies than we could possibly watch in one night, but that was part of the fun too. What would we feel like later: “Jaws” (1975) or “Mamma Mia!” (2008), “Bringing up Baby” (1938) or “Sense and Sensibility” (1995). (I am happy to report that over the course of two weekends we were able to watch all four of them.)
If you find yourself missing the video rental experience, or just want a small dose of nostalgia like I did, come by the library and spend a few minutes browsing our shelves. While you won’t find any VHS tapes, you will find a wide variety of films. And of course, this also makes a wonderful no-cost date or family activity! We have a fairly extensive collection, including our children’s section (everything from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” (1937) and “Anne of Green Gables” (1995) and many more) as well as films, documentaries, and TV shows for adults (such as the “Call the Midwife” series, or “Downton Abbey”).
Or, if you find yourself overwhelmed by the choices, stop by the circulation desk and we will be happy to recommend one of our favorites for you!
