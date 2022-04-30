Mesonet.org recorded 1.42 inches of rain last Thursday when we experienced quite a soak and several tornadoes in the state cropped up as well, but we remained unscathed by this activity.
Rare birds for the week include our ongoing Snow Goose with the Canada Goose entourage. Our hero was both upon Heron Cove as well as near the stone wall on the east side of the lake. Snow doesn’t seem to mind the close proximity of people, but hopefully, will not imprint upon them.
We also found the late Song Sparrow, Surf Scoter, Blackpoll Warbler, and Eastern Wood Pewee between Teal Ridge, Lake Carl Blackwell, and the OSU Botanic Garden.
There were plenty of lovely birds to go around at Boomer Lake Park last Thursday April 21, which included the secretive Gray Catbird, but it managed to stick around for photo ops, which is not always the case. Traditionally, this particular bird or its kin has a holding pattern on the east side of the lake between Heron Cove and the grove of trees that border the quiet little cubbyhole across from Heron Cove. We’ve also visited with the Yellow Warbler, several Warbling Vireos, Chipping, Savannah, White-throated, and the buzzy Clay-colored Sparrow. Over a dozen Pied-billed Grebes were on the water leisurely making their way to Shorebird Jetty.
On Monday the 25 two Chimney Swifts were rapidly piloting the skies, while many of the remaining birds previously mentioned remained in the background on the cool wind chilly morning. However, we had a wonderful addition of numerous Clay-colored Sparrows that peppered many of the young trees along the east side of Heron Cove. When writer was out, many of those trees were still in darkness and it was difficult, though photos were obtained.
Mr. and Mrs. Eastern Bluebird were in a nervous state due to larger numbers of Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warblers near their nest cavity. Between the two, they guarded the area as well as they could, though if nobody knew it, it was more than apparent where the cavity was located. A few Warbling Vireos remained on the outskirts of said location, but all they were interested in was keeping other males out of their chosen territories. The three Brown Thrashers covered the west side of Heron Cove that day and needless to say, the Purple Martins were coursing through their house as well as around the skies and water, sharing the area with the nearly four dozen Cliff Swallows hanging their hats on the lake and terra firma.
The Carolina Chickadee was out and about, giving direction to any bird that appeared unsure of itself and the amenities available, whether or not they wanted the help. Common and Great-tailed Grackle Central was being sated with plenty of protein sources in the area trees, while a Baltimore Oriole has been traveling between the Cove and across Lakeview Rd. during the high point of the day. It appears that two males are in the clustered oaks south of Lakeview Road Bridge.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
