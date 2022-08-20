It was a perfect cool evening with no rain in the forecast, which was also perfect to dig out the hammock to spend an evening and night nestled between two old- growth pecan trees.
The headlamp had fresh batteries for a little good reading for a new novel that was going to soon be reviewed by yours truly. It was an enjoyable way to spend some quiet time both learning and just unwinding from a messy workweek. It wasn’t far to my perfect solace spot, and after the setup was completed, writer was settled into that vast hammock, the light was switched on, and the real relaxation began.
Cicadas and crickets sounded off in the background, setting the perfect mood for the novel about an Edmond naturalist. Comparing notes in my mind’s eye and gravitating more to the sound of the nature that was enveloping me, it became necessary to dispose of the light and drop off into slumber.
Awakening refreshed after packing up and pouring that perfect cup of joe that took mere moments to prepare, it was soon time to visit a nearby patch of second growth native trees near the railroad tracks, which were only used sporadically, sometimes with weeks in between.
Out came the camera and binoculars and we all headed along the railroad tracks to find the pull of the soul – birdsong and the appearance of the sun upon the horizon.
First call of the day was the Carolina Chickadee, the friendliest denizen of the traveling bird show. Sometimes high, usually at head level, this ubiquitous bird leads us to those that we only see during migration. It is the best pursuer of warblers, tanagers, and gnatcatchers, all of which appeared just as they were considered. A yellow-shafted Northern Flicker crept just below me, seeking ants, while the Great Crested Flycatcher peeked from a nest hole of a snag, just barely standing, which is how they like them.
A Tufted Titmouse called in the distance, which began the chorus that invited the Downy Woodpecker’s drilling, which begat the whinny of the perturbed American Robin, which brought on the scream of the annoyed Blue Jay, and then the Red-tailed Hawk interjected its own answer. For the moment, time stood still.
By then, first light cast its golden glow before me, and with all the birds sounding off before me, I implored the universe to allow me a remarkable photograph.
The wish of all time was granted, and there was that beautiful shot of a Red-tailed Hawk, with its shining eye facing me!
It goes to show that if you believe in yourself, you’re in the right place at the right time, dreams really do come true for those that wait.
It happened to me more than once. It can happen for you, too.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
