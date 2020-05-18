Last week’s Payne County rare bird alert added additional numbers. It included Black Tern at Cushing Water Treatment Plant, Acadian Flycatcher on West 68 St., Wood Thrush, Merlin, Chestnut-sided Warbler, and Black-headed Grosbeak at Lake Carl Blackwell, Neotropic Cormorant, Eastern Towhee, and Ovenbird at Boomer Lake, Northern Harrier at Cushing Lake, Red Crossbill continued for Couch Park, Hammond’s Flycatcher and Philadelphia Vireo at Hoyt Grove Park, and American Pipit at Meridian Technology.
Last Monday, Boomer Lake encountered Rose-breasted Grosbeak dining on mulberries for a photo in a mostly deciduous area south of Airport Rd. Shortly after, a chase ensued begun by a Red-shouldered Hawk that flushed an Ovenbird and Kentucky Warbler in the same area. All birds were so near, binoculars were unnecessary for any of the three. Now we know why the Brown Thrasher the week prior mimicked Kentucky Warbler.
Cinco de Mayo brought a squadron of 13 flyover Cattle Egrets east over Boomer Lake, while last Thursday, a Mississippi Kite soared just southeast of Boomer Lake with a Turkey Vulture.
Last Friday after an overnight rain, a female Blackpoll Warbler greeted us mid-story in a sycamore at Heron Cove, which quickly flew west without any photo chance. A nearly grown juvenile opossum exited the wooded area west of The Cove drenched, then quickly returned after it allowed a shot. Our errant Turkey Vulture later worked on cleanup duty between the clump of trees west of same location.
Last Saturday, May 9 or Global Big Day, provided a bonanza for all birders in the countywide region. Observations included Pied-billed Grebe, Double-crested Cormorant, Eurasian Collared- and Morning Dove, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, American Coot, Spotted Sandpiper, Great Blue and Green Heron, Great Egret, Bald Eagle, Red-shouldered Hawk, Red-headed and Red-bellied Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Yellow-bellied, Least, and Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern and Western Kingbird, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Warbling, Red-eyed, and Bell’s Vireo, American and Fish Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Purple Martin, Barn and Cliff Swallow, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, Swainson’s Thrush, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, Clay-colored, Savannah, Lark, and House Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Orchard and Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged and Yellow-headed Blackbird, Common and Great-tailed Grackle, Brown-headed Cowbird, Northern Waterthrush, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Northern Cardinal, and Dickcissel just on Boomer Lake.
Boomer Creek shared the Pileated Woodpecker, Prothonotary Warbler, and Northern Parula.
Brush Creek Rd. added Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Summer Tanager, and Indigo Bunting.
Lake Carl Blackwell posted Blue-winged Teal, Ruddy Duck, Eared Grebe, Franklin’s Gull, Forster’s Tern, Cliff Swallow, Downy and Hairy Woodpecker, Eastern Phoebe, White-eyed Vireo, White-breasted Nuthatch, Bewick’s Wren, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Chipping and Field Sparrows, Black-and-White, Kentucky, Orange-crowned, Nashville, Wilson’s, Pine, and Blackpoll Warblers, Painted Bunting, and Eastern Meadowlark.
OSU Dairy Barn Ponds and Field counted Black Vulture, Killdeer, Least, White-rumped, Pectoral, Solitary, Semipalmated Sandpipers, Lesser Yellowlegs, and Wilson’s Phalarope.
All hard working birders counted these birds before noon, giving our county spectacular numbers in a short period of time.
For up-to-date photos view https://www.debhirt.blogspot.com.
