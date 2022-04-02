Rainfall for Stillwater over the past seven-day period was measured at 0.01 inches by mesonet.org.
There was one Payne County rare bird listing for the week, the Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, located on South Western Road.
Boomer Lake has been no exception to migrants this week. Martin houses are back up for the season and they are filling as we speak. Writer came up with seven Purple Martins this Tuesday morning.
American Coots were also on the move. There were 17 on the south end of the lake alone.
We needn’t worry that there are no Carolina Wrens after last winter’s freezing temperatures. One has been found calling for a female. It is amazing how such a wee bird can have such a mighty voice, but they always surprise us.
Mr. and Mrs. Eastern Bluebird were spending some time together on The Lowlands sitting in their soon-to-be fruiting mulberry tree, while two American Robins covered the circumference. Another three robins were also in the same locale surveying the worm population for the remainder of the species.
A Northern Cardinal belted out song while he and his mate searched for insects on his territory, though no intruders were on the property.
A Turkey Vulture was observed over Boomer Creek riding the morning thermals, while our ebullient well-flighted American Crow was doing the same in the southern skies. It was near enough for me to take note of it, and surprisingly with its center of gravity and the winds in the mid-twenties, it did every bit as well as any hawk or Turkey Vulture. It was even calling from the skies to assemble seven other members of its species on the southwest jetty of Boomer Lake, where it soon joined the remainder.
About a dozen and a half Common Grackles were situated in bare hardwoods. They awaited descending upon the ground until all were in favor of sustenance.
One Great Blue Heron was on the west side of the lake by the pier doing a little fishing, as a single Blue Jay flew over the area, possibly enroute to Sanborn Lake. A Double-crested Cormorant came from the opposite direction and showed its own prowess in the wind before disappearing at the north end.
Only six Mallards showed themselves, while a dozen and a half Canada Geese were counted off in areas within sight.
We have had reported sightings in the state for the Black-and-white and Orange-crowned Warblers, Eastern Phoebe, Lincoln’s Sparrow, and Louisiana Waterthrush, a few Blue-gray Gnatcatchers, White-eyed Vireo, and Barn Swallows. There have also been Great Egrets, Northern Parula, Neotropic Cormorant, King Rail, Cave and Cliff Swallows, Little Blue Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, and Common Gallinules.
This appears to be the third year of La Nina, so it makes me wonder if some of these early birds may not weakly have something to do with that, even though there are few studies with this weather condition and birds.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
