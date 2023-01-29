Writer’s first description of the Ruby-crowned Kinglet for a paper was “a wee individual that is plain in coloration with a behavior that made it appear that it was on steroids, right down to its song.”
Needless to say, it can be quite fast in movement. Even though it does not breed in the south, it is enjoyed while it is a resident winter bird.
One of the tiniest birds in the country, it forages madly through the lowest branches of trees and shrubs. It can be recognized by its nondescript coloration, save for the rarely seen bright ruby crown that it flashes when excited by someone or something. This crown can be seen when least expected, and it doesn’t have to be restricted to breeding season, though anger at other males on the breeding ground will also elicit the response. Males can behave as though they are extolling their crowns, tails spread, heads bent forward, and feathers below the wings fluffed out.
Most observers are overjoyed and instantly in a wonderful mood after seeing this individual sporting a white eyering, very thin bill, and white wingbar that constantly flicks its wings. If one is not prepared, this rapid bird can easily be overlooked, so make sure that its song and call are learned. These can be easily found on www.allaboutbirds.org.
The Latin name of this bird, Regulus, is translated to little king, which may have made reference to its ornate crown, found only on the male of the species.
From fall into spring, this dynamic individual will join small feeding flocks of White-breasted Nuthatches, Downy Woodpecker, and Yellow-rumped Warbler. Though generally independent, they rarely pay attention to their own compatriots.
The kinglet has been observed to own clearly different personality types from one to another. Some have been found to possess a gregarious nature, while others are more shy and retiring, even to the point of possibly even disliking humanity.
Occasionally described as a feeder bird, they will use the amenities that are available, but if they are unimpressed, they will move on.
The spring migration is more conspicuous than the Golden-crowned Kinglet, as the ruby-crowned has further to travel. It winters further south and breeds further north. It will be found in song upon migration. Though it will not be the full-blown version used on its breeding grounds, it is certainly enough to attract one’s attention to listen.
As a migrant over most of the country during spring and fall, it is often associated with migrating warblers. Its favorite haunts are in the vicinity of ponds and bogs, as well as swampy stream thickets, also seen in shrubs and trees around homes sometimes as early as April.
The constant search for food is always the main activity of these individuals. When they fly, they exhibit a characteristic odd, jerky, undulating flight.
Perhaps one will encounter these birds during the winter and will notice some new behavior mannerisms. Do keep us informed and make a comment on line.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
