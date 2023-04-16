Oklahoma Mesonet recorded a tease of precipitation that had more bark than bite. All that thunder only netted us 0.29 inches of rain over the past seven days.
The remainder of the April migratory arrival report shares Black-bellied Whistling-Duck, Yellow-billed and Black-billed Cuckoos, Common Nighthawk, Black-bellied Plover, Whimbrel, Sanderling, White-rumped, Buff-breasted, and Spotted Sandpipers, Least Bittern, Tricolored Heron, Mississippi Kite, Western and Eastern Kingbirds, Olive-sided, Acadian, and Least Flycatchers, Bell’s and Blue-headed Vireos, Veery, Gray-cheeked, Hermit, Swainson’s and Wood Thrushes, Gray Catbird, Bobolink, Baltimore Oriole, Tennessee, Yellow, Chestnut-sided, Blackpoll, Palm, Wilson’s, and Nashville Warblers, Common Yellowthroat, Rose-breasted, and Blue Grosbeaks, Lazuli, Indigo, and Painted Buntings, and Dickcissel.
Departures will be Surf Scoter, Horned Grebe, Red-throated and Pacific Loons, Long-eared and short-eared Owls, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Merlin, Mountain Bluebird, Hermit Thrush, Red-Crossbill, Dark-eyed Junco, and Song and Swamp Sparrows.
A couple of area reports that will bring a smile includes the perched Turkey Vulture atop a snag, jut like in the Peanuts cartoon. Our hero was silently upon his tree reminiscent of Snoopy hovering over the top and staring down intently at the ground.
Here is a sample of a bird’s instinctual behavior – singing adult male House Finch with eyes so encrusted with conjunctivitis that he just cannot stop singing in what he believes is his territory. He clearly will not attract a mate, but it just goes to show behavior that is just unstoppable, yet not built in by a female, whether she is a breeding bird or not.
The county has been observing some very fine birds of the season at Boomer Lake Park – Canada Goose, Blue-winged Teal, Mallard, Mourning Dove, American Coot, Ring-billed Gull, Great Blue Heron, Turkey Vulture, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Blue Jay, Fish Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Purple Martin, Barn Swallow, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, House Finch, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Yellow-rumped Warbler, and Northern Cardinal.
Lake Carl Blackwell Dam area ticked off Green-winged Teal, Gadwall, Ruddy Duck, Pied-billed Grebe, Killdeer, Baird’s Sandpiper, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue and Little Blue Herons, Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpecker, White-eyed Vireo, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Northern Rough-winged, Tree, Barn, and Cliff Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-Gray Gnatcatcher, Marsh Wren, Eastern Bluebird, House Sparrow, American Pipit, American Goldfinch, Chipping, Field, White-throated , Vesper, Savannah, Song, and Lincoln’s Sparrows, slate-colored Dark-eyed Junco, Western and Eastern Meadowlarks, Brown-headed Cowbird, Louisiana Waterthrush, Black-and-white, and Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warblers and Northern Parula.
OSU Botanic Garden counted Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, and Lark Sparrow.
The OSU Arboretum shared Red-shouldered Hawk, European Starling, and Cedar Waxwing.
Teal Ridge added Great-tailed Grackle, Greater Yellowlegs, and Wilson’s Sandpiper, Cooper’s Hawk, and Eastern Phoebe.
Ghost Hollow chimed in with Northern Pintail, Least, Pectoral, and Stilt Sandpipers, Lesser Yellowlegs, Red-headed and Pileated Woodpeckers, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, House Wren, Orange-crowned and Yellow-throated Warblers.
Sanborn Lake contributed American Wigeon, Redhead, White-breasted Nuthatch, and Harris’s Sparrow.
It was an excellent week for all contributors.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
