The Payne County rare bird alert takes an interesting twist regarding the still-present Red-naped Sapsucker. The original bird observed in early October appears to be the same bird still being found at the OSU Botanic Garden. It is a beautiful breeding male.
It was nice to have some chilled air and a small amount of frost over the last week as we made our individual birding treks throughout Payne County.
Last Thursday Nov. 18 at Lone Chimney Lake, we encountered Gadwalls, Buffleheads, Ring-necked Ducks, nearly a couple of hundred Double-crested Cormorants, a Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Northern Flickers, and over a dozen American Crows.
Boomer Lake Park tallied Green-winged Teals and Red-breasted Mergansers.
At the restricted access Glencoe Lagoon, the count added a dozen Northern Shovelers, Lesser Scaup, and White-throated Sparrows.
Lake Carl Blackwell shared American Wigeon, nearly a dozen Northern Pintails, a Redhead, Hooded Merganser, Ruddy Ducks, several Horned Grebes, Franklin’s and Herring Gulls, Tufted Titmouse, Carolina Wren, Eastern Bluebird, multiple American Pipits, Lapland Longspur(s) and Fox and Song Sparrows.
Last Friday at the OSU Botanic Garden, we ticked off Killdeer, Mourning Doves, Rock Pigeons, Red-shouldered Hawk, Red-headed and Downy Woodpeckers, American Kestrel, two dozen Blue Jays, numerous Carolina Chickadees, Ruby- and Golden-crowned Kinglets, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Finches, several Harris’s Sparrows, and Red-winged Blackbirds.
Last Saturday the 20th, Boomer Lake Park shared Eurasian Collared-Doves and Yellow-rumped Warblers.
Sanborn Lake heralded in Ring-necked Ducks, Pied-billed Grebes, Hairy Woodpecker, Hermit Thrush, American Robins, American Goldfinches, and Northern Cardinals.
ASCO fields tallied several Savannah Sparrows, while Whittenberg Park counted three Bald Eagles.
Last Sunday Nov. 21, Boomer Lake Park discovered Cackling Geese and Red-breasted Mergansers.
The restricted access Cushing Water Treatment Plant added Least Sandpiper, Wilson’s Snipe, Greater Yellowlegs, Marsh Wren, White-crowned, Lincoln’s, and Swamp Sparrows, Spotted Towhee, and Eastern Meadowlarks.
This Monday, the Whittenberg Park area tallied a Harlan’s Red-tailed Hawk and a Cedar Waxwing, while West Richmond Rd. spoke for Sharp-shinned Hawk, Horned Lark, multiple Smith’s Longspurs, and Field Sparrows.
This Tuesday the 23th, Boomer Lake’s Heron Cove counted Red-tailed Hawk, Dark-eyed Juncos, and Yellow-shafted Northern Flicker.
The Lake Carl Blackwell Dam gave us a nice view of a female Black Scoter, while adding Common Merganser, Bonaparte’s Gull, Pileated Woodpecker, and Western Meadowlark.
Enjoy your Thanksgiving bounty to the fullest. Many of us will be toting our cameras to shoot pictures of as many wonderful birds as we can find on the same day. With any luck, at least one of them will be the Wild Turkey and perhaps the white-tailed deer.
Some will be listing for the Cornell Lab’s Project Feederwatch, while others still will be elsewhere making guest appearances for eBird lists at other locations with family. No matter what you do and where, please stay safe and we will see you upon your return.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
