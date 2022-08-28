Mesonet.org recorded a nominal 0.12 inches of rain for the past seven-day period in Stillwater, so it has been dry, though mornings have been very pleasant.
Payne County rare birds for the week include Boomer Lake’s Brown Booby, Osprey and Common Tern at Lake Carl Blackwell, and Cedar Waxwing at the OSU Botanic Garden.
Boomer Lake’s Brown Booby has been the second sighting this year, including the first time recorded at the hotspot. The initial time, writer caught an adult making a couple of quick circling passes on April 6, then it headed east. At first, it was believed to be a Northern Gannet due to its size and wing shape, but when the photo was enlarged, its identity was discovered.
It was found again last Thursday, a clearly immature individual that spent the night, and was with us on its snag on the southwest side of the lake. It was here where many birders received excellent looks at it as well as some so fortunate to get some nice behavior. It was reported to writer by an Edmond resident that aggressive conduct was captured with Mallards. Lovely photos of documentation were viewed.
This seabird comes inland occasionally, though its appearance in Oklahoma has been much more frequent over the past several years. Since Oklahoma is a catch basin for birds of the eastern, western, and central parts of the country, it makes sense that seabirds would also see its value as prime habitat for all birds.
Interesting information on this species include the fact that the oldest individual was a 26-year-old male, it is the only ground-nesting booby that regularly builds a sizable nest, and they have a serrated middle toe that functions as a comb called a preen-claw. This toenail spreads waterproofing oil on their feathers while preening.
Writer also spoke to several citizens about the bird, who had been very excited to learn about it, though many never got to see it. One woman that just moved here from Hawaii is looking forward to learning about our local birds, as she had the good fortune to see many of what was left in her former state.
Other news includes flocking Purple Martins that were observed this Tuesday at Shorebird Jetty. Sixty-four individual were seen on the martin house, in the sky capturing insects, and skimming the water for a quick sip of water. It was also wonderful natural history for those that have never had the chance to see this behavior during fall migration.
This is another busy time of year for our flying gems, some of whom that have young in tow, but many species’ young are the last to migrate to their off-season homes. Under the best of conditions, they may arrive on time, but if any inclement weather is encountered, it can cause their internal compasses to temporarily malfunction and send them elsewhere.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.