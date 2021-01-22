Payne County rare birds over the past week included the Mountain Bluebird, Gray Catbird, and Say’s Phoebe. Both the Gray Catbird and Say’s Phoebe are very unusual for this time of year, and we have been watching for birds of this nature over the past several winters. A warming climate tends to bring unusual birds in both winter and summer, so winter lends a special credence to a warming environment.
This winter could be the warmest on record. The past five summers have had the same distinction, so we’re going to be learning new things during this period, and likely seeing many more unusual plants and animals in these times. Field biologists will be having a time of their lives, especially when it comes down to expanding ranges and sadly, range changes/adjustments.
Even though there was no rain over the week, our last time of precipitation netted us enough to last over two weeks. The Lowlands at Boomer Lake have brought many more birds to the area, especially Killdeer and songbirds like Cedar Waxwings, American Robins, American Crows, and observant raptors. The robins have been in groups of three, which helps them to keep watch on each other’s backs, literally, a practice known as triangulation.
Since the Sharp-shinned Hawk’s arrival at Heron Cove, many songbirds have been either avoiding the area or lying low in the underbrush, which leads me to believe that I am the only one that has not seen it again.
Our local beaver has been active, taking down many young trees around The Cove area, as well as on land away from the water. It has also been apparent that its home away from home and birthing area is expecting new life this year. The site will be watched closely.
Both male and female Belted Kingfishers have been paying numerous visits to the area. Pair bonding is well underway, and perhaps we’ll be fortunate enough to capture a shot of the bird hovering in the air. When I was a DSLR novice, it was an excellent way to hone flight shots, but I wouldn’t refuse another attempt.
Nearly two dozen Double-crested Cormorants were observed in breeding regalia heading southbound the beginning of the week. This tells us that northern flights will soon be imminent. Last year, we even photographed some of the species with their double crests,
Neither Song nor Harris’s Sparrows have been as common this year, as they have been in the past. Perhaps this will indicate an earlier spring this year. Many birds were lagging back on heading north last year because they weren’t sure if they were going to find enough seasonal insects. Many of us were even privy to hearing their spring songs, especially the thrush clan. I had never heard the Swainson’s Thrush until last year, though other areas reported that they were moving through their regions early. Stay watchful this year.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.