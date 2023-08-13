Oklahoma Mesonet reported 1.05 inches of rain for the week. We were just under the wire on waiting three weeks for precipitation.
Payne County rare birds for the week include Neotropic Cormorant, a flyover Red Crossbill, Osprey, continuing Black-chinned Hummingbird, and Short-billed Dowitcher.
Payne County’s first half of the month migration report for arrivals for the month include Sora, Black-bellied Plover, California Gull, Alder Flycatcher, Tree Swallow, and Black-throated Green Warbler.
Our departures are Blue-winged Warbler and Scarlet Tanager.
Continuing rarities in the US are the Berylline Hummingbird and Plain-capped Starthroat in Arizona, a few Brown Jays in Texas, the ubiquitous Steller’s Sea-Eagle in Newfoundland, and both large-billed Terns in Florida.
The Neotropic Cormorant is in Alabama, Pacific Golden-Plover for five years straight in North Carolina, a pair of Roseate Spoonbills in DC, Mountain Plover in Cape Cod, Mass., Red-necked Stint made it to Newfoundland while Bar-tailed Godwit arrived in Nova Scotia. Roseate Spoonbills have been going to Wisconsin, Michigan, and NY. Limpkin showed up in Iowa just last month, Wilson’s Storm-Petrel has been in Washington state six times, while the Swallow-tailed Gull was an El Nino vagrant in California, and Oklahoma’s first Cactus Wren finally made it to the Panhandle.
Boomer Lake has not been shy in action with plenty of temporary and year-round residents, as well. Counts included Canada Goose, Mallard, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Spotted Sandpiper, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Green Heron, Turkey Vulture, Mississippi Kite, Downy Woodpecker, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Warbling Vireo, Blue Jay, Fish Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Purple Martin, Carolina Wren, European Starling, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, American Goldfinch, and Northern Cardinal.
Lake Carl Blackwell counted Eurasian Collared-Dove, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Killdeer, Least Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, Spotted Sandpiper, Ring-billed Gull, Forster’s Tern, Hairy and Pileated Woodpeckers, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Eastern Phoebe, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, American Crow, Tufted Titmouse, Cliff Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, Chipping and Lark Sparrows, Orchard Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Lesser Goldfinch, Blue Grosbeak, Indigo Bunting, and Dickcissel.
Sanborn Lake added Yellow-billed Cuckoo, flyover Upland Sandpiper, Little Blue Heron, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, and Baltimore Oriole.
Boomer Creek spotted the Painted Bunting, which is usually a great bet during this time of summer.
Cushing Water Treatment Plant ticked off Wood Duck, Northern Bobwhite, Red-shouldered Hawk, White- and Red-eyed Vireos, and Yellow Warbler.
Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop spotted one of the rarer birds in the county, the Barn Swallow.
This has been an easy summer to prove that there are plenty of birds around during the “slower” months of the season. The cooler weather helps, too!
The OSU Botanic Garden shared White-winged Dove and an unknown empidonax. Get a copy of Cin-Ty Lee’s North American Flycatchers: Empidonax and Pewees. It is a great book that helps a lot.
Keep your eyes on the round and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
