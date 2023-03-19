Mesonet.org listed Stillwater weekly rainfall at 0.04 inches of precipitation for the past seven-day period.
No rare bird reports for the week, which is unusual.
It has been a quiet week overall, but the diversity is there. Some of the winter birds have decided that they are not moving, so it appears that our migrants will not have excess food if they decide to head north. Our snowbirds are naturally the last to move on, so we will see them yet a while. The odd thing is that March came in like a lamb, so I hope it will not go out like a roaring lion. Forget that was mentioned. It was not suggested.
Boomer Creek is sharing the Great Horned Owls with Boomer Lake, so we shall see where the first owlets will turn up. Most of the American Robins have been spreading their wings between Boomer Lake and area neighborhoods.
Sooner Lake has at least been experiencing a handful of winter birds that should be interested in movement, but when the White-winged Scoter stays under the radar, that is an indication to all others, though there was no other sign of waterfowl. The Northern Shrike has also been biding its time, but we know that there is plenty of snow and excess cold where it chooses to hang its hat for spring. At least we have no snow. The American Tree Sparrow and Smith’s Longspur are still in the area, so enjoy them while you can.
Cushing Water Treatment Plant gave up some lovely ducks, which we can always count on. There were several dozen Northern Shovelers, a few American Wigeons, a reasonable number of Green-winged Teal, Ring-necked Duck, and a breeding plumaged Eared Grebe, always a lovely site to see. Killdeer are ramping up their numbers, and the Least Sandpiper, Long-billed Dowitcher, and multiple Wilson’s Snipes all stood up to be counted. Song and Harris’s Sparrows, and close to two dozen Red-winged Blackbirds gave us the high sign, and an Eastern Meadowlark with a mix of Eastern/Western Meadowlarks were in attendance.
Teal Ridge had an appropriate showing of hungry hawks, like red-tails, red shoulders, and the Northern Harrier, perfect habitat for them on the outskirts. Our normal residents, many of which have been at your feeders, were also attempting to glean fresh food in the wild.
We have been hearing our singing individuals like the House Finch, Morning Dove, Northern Cardinal, and if it hasn’t already, the Song Sparrow will be belting out its own song before long, most notably since it looks exquisite within the colorful blossoms of our trees.
Lake Carl Blackwell has been showing off Franklin’s Gulls, Double-crested Cormorants in breeding finery, several dozen American White Pelicans, Black Vultures, Red-breasted Nuthatches, large numbers of American Pipits, and Brown-headed Cowbirds. The Cowbird is awaiting more nests to choose from so it can teach us the habits of the obligate parasite.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
