Tuesday, Feb. 15, was a pleasant mid-morning in the mid-fifties. Over two dozen Mallards were sunning themselves on the banks of Heron Cove without a care in the world.
While a handful of American Coots sparsely dotted the west side of Boomer Lake, Ring-billed Gulls rested their laurels on Shorebird Jetty or a few remained aloft amid the warm skies, passing one another like silent ships in the calm night.
A lone Turkey Vulture was over the Boomer Creek tree line, lazily meandering up the air currents.
One male Eastern Bluebird was belting out song upon a tree on The Lowlands. He then made his way to writer’s study area on Heron Cove, firmly planted upon a Bradford pear on the northwest corner at water’s edge. This may be the same bird that settles in this territory over the years, or perhaps one of his progeny that is taking his coveted spot until he can no longer fill the bill. The bluebird then moved on to call for a female bird elsewhere. It is that time of year.
Wednesday was a lot different with the weather daring to attempt a turn with cloud-filled skies. An occasional ray of sun would permeate and warm up the earth for a moment before it hid away again until the next break in the darkness. Our bluebird returned to the general area, where his weak calls filtered through the sound of the vocal wind. Two paired Canada Geese shared ground space with writer and we exchanged head bobs. A Carolina Chickadee called for its mate. What may have been a Brown Thrasher dove for cover along the ivy and the water’s edge. All the other birds that may have been in the vicinity were well covered riding out harsh winds that hovered between slightly warm to a hint of cool.
Just last Thursday the 10th was a bit chillier, but the area birds were a somewhat different cast of characters. Canada Geese outnumbered Mallards, and the three domestics were off by themselves, as is common. A Mourning Dove called from the high wires on the east side of the lake, while five Buffleheads took turns fishing for prey while one stood guard as the warning eyes for the group. The Red-shouldered Hawk was still looking for freebies while a female Downy Woodpecker was initially heard dining, then finally observed about seven minutes later. Twelve American Crows flew nonchalantly over Boomer Creek heading west, perhaps en route to the Sanborn Lake area, while a Blue Jay sent the Red-shoulder on its merry way.
It is time to clean feeders for migrant birds that will soon be arriving. Make sure that there is fresh black oil sunflower seed and no-melt suet cakes for the woodpecker clan. Check on the birdbaths and effect repairs that may be needed on birdhouses. It isn’t always necessary to dispose of all the leaf litter as sparrows enjoy scratching around in it for insects and they are a joy to behold.
