Rare birds for Payne County last week included the Turkey Vulture, Rough-legged Hawk, House Wren and female Eastern Towhee, all found at Lake Carl Blackwell.
Last Thursday, Dec. 19, Boomer Lake’s Heron Cove brought a clear, chilly morning and birds galore. A few dozen Canada Geese flew out of the area in different directions, while the water provided space for 32 Mallards, nine Ruddy Ducks, two Pied-billed Grebes, three Great Blue Herons, five Double-crested Cormorants and several dozen gulls. Heron Cove shared a Northern Flicker, Northern Mockingbird, two American Robins, five American Goldfinches, five Dark-eyed Juncos, a Yellow-rumped Warbler and Northern Cardinal, and the brush yielded Harris’s, Savannah, Lincoln’s and a few Song Sparrows.
The following Friday, there was plenty of activity even with much fog around the local hotspots. Couch Park provided a White-winged Dove (which is becoming more popular in the winter), Killdeer, Belted Kingfisher, Yellow-breasted Sapsucker, Red-bellied, Downy, Hairy, and Pileated Woodpecker, as well as a Northern Flicker. There were also Eastern Phoebes, Blue Jays, American Crows, a dozen Carolina Chickadees, Tufted Titmice, both Golden- and Ruby-crowned Kinglets, White-breasted Nuthatches, Carolina Wrens, the Brown Creeper, and Winter Wren, Eastern Bluebirds, the Cedar Waxwing, American Robins, House Finches, American Goldfinches, Dark-eyed Juncos, Harris’s, White-throated, and Song Sparrows, along with both Yellow-rumped and Orange-crowned Warblers, Red-winged Blackbirds, and the Northern Cardinal.
Lake Carl Blackwell shared a slightly different perspective with the Gadwall, Ring-necked Ducks, Hooded Mergansers, American Coots, the Red-shouldered Hawk, fabulous numbers of the woodpecker clan, as well as the House, Winter, and Carolina Wrens, Brown Thrasher, Eastern Bluebirds, Purple Finch, most winter sparrows, and a Common Yellowthroat.
Foggy days are generally good times to locate excellent bird numbers, as opposed to a beautiful, clear opportunity. The birds cannot see any better than we can, so if people tend to stay far enough away, the avians feel that they are unthreatened and more willing to be unconcealed.
Most Christmas Bird Count areas were done last Saturday, Dec. 21, so there will be a delay on the report for that. All the numbers are not in and tallied at the time of this writing.
The following Sunday, an unseasonably warm afternoon, we discovered the Bufflehead, Ruddy Ducks, Pied-billed Grebes, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Herons, several Gulls, the Brown Creeper, Northern Flickers, Eastern Bluebirds, House Finches, American Goldfinches, Dark-eyed Junco, Song Sparrow, and Northern Cardinal at Boomer Lake.
Winter has been a time of interesting opportunities. We generally have not been seeing as much as expected, unless nature throws a slight curve, like colder days, foggy conditions, or very cloudy days. Writer is seeking a longer run of colder days to see what oddities we could be privy to.
Watch your snags and you could be the recipient of some nice surprises, like Lewis’s Woodpecker, a western species. Williamson’s Sapsucker could also venture east in the lower elevations to ponderosa pine forests. You could make the next first of state discovery of a rare bird.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
