Stillwater rainfall for the past week is at 0.66 inches according to Mesonet.org. Just this Tuesday into Wednesday alone, we received 0.54 inches. It can’t be better timing for those fall migrants to receive necessary sustenance when they come to our city.
We are looking at fall migration, which is a much more leisurely affair than in spring when birds are in a rush to quickly procreate. There is time to observe both adult migrants and their young on the return to their off-season homes. Safe travels!
Writer had a wonderful time yesterday making important observations both in and around Boomer Lake’s Heron Cove. Some recent rainfall, also prior to this week’s precipitation, helped to eradicate those dangerous ground cracks and brought plenty of birds to us to partake of fresh growth and insects that are so necessary during migration.
Some Canada Geese arrived as roving migrants, as all of them are not residents. Those hardy birds that come from the north are customarily larger and more robust than those that we host year round. If one studies some of the subspecies, you will begin to notice marked differences in these migrants making it easier to pick out the differences. Many of them will show that they are mixed in their heritage.
Mallards are also on the move, much in the same way. Some larger groups have been arriving, which is a good giveaway that they are “not from here.”
Mourning Doves have most of their young out seeking sustenance with them. They are smaller versions, but they do tend to have most of their adult plumage. When they are with parents, it is much easier to note size differences.
A few Forster’s Terns were found on the southwest snag, which is a little early, even for them to be on the move. They are normally expected a little later than this, possibly non-breeders, or they became lost
One Green Heron was observed heading north from The Cove. We are hoping that we have young there, but it is impossible to see anything with the overgrowth. At this juncture, all we can do is hope and perhaps in the fall we will be able to obtain evidence unless young manage to make themselves visible while here.
Yellow Warblers have arrived right on schedule. They are busily seeking insects to give them some weight gain while they are temporarily in situ.
Mississippi Kites, which are our late spring arrivals, have been spending time on the high wires, but writer still has yet to see their progeny, though our area should have a few.
The locals for the moment, Great Crested Flycatcher and Ruby-throated Hummingbird made themselves available for some nice views, while Downy Woodpecker was pilfering migrant warblers’ poison ivy berries. There is a shocking amount of old growth poison ivy, but it provides light fare for some.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.