Luckily, we have received some rain over the past week, to the tune of 2.31 inches. This was a welcome number, though not the heavy rainfall that we had to endure on Monday, which made it treacherous traveling for some.
There are no rare birds for the week to report.
It was a windy day last Friday March 18 coming from the northwest, putting wind chills in the mid- to high forties at Boomer Lake. We observed a few migrating Gadwalls, who were riding the choppy waves. A handful of American Coots were hugging the shoreline, while only five Ring-billed Gulls were found flying from one end of the lake to the other. A couple of Double-crested Cormorants were also keeping their heads above water on this blustery day, while one Great Blue Heron was observed flying over the park.
Ten American Robins were found at The Lowlands listening to the ground for protein sources, many of who found exactly what they required to get by that morning. Two Dark-eyed Juncos chased one another off the sidewalk near The Cove, and two Carolina Chickadees were hunting for insects on trees, while doing their best to keep from being buffeted by the wind.
That Saturday was spent hobnobbing with nature, mostly on Lakeview Rd. between Husband St. and Perkins Rd. Two Canada Geese were resting near the sidewalk off Husband, occasionally nibbling on grass. Several Carolina Chickadees and a Carolina Wren were near the railroad tracks, while a Tufted Titmouse belted out “Peter-Peter-Peter,” while swooping into trees across from The Pines. A Northern Cardinal was atop a tree singing his little heart out on residential property. A Common Grackle sailed across the skies with several more in tow, who are now migrating through the area, and will be for some time. A few always stop for a while and partake of insects in budding trees.
Three American Crows were hanging out in the Lakeview Rd. Shopping Center and it was soon discovered that their bone of contention was with a Red-shouldered Hawk, who may have actually been minding its own business in the stand of trees to the west. A Blue Jay provided some chase for something to do, but soon perched atop a tree calling threats at the hawk, who was by then heading south.
A lone Killdeer was protecting its stones off the Olive Garden property, which is one of the few Killdeer that I have seen this season.
Perched Mourning Doves gave chase to one another in a courting ritual, then returned to the high wires to literally bill and coo with one another.
Spring sprung officially on Sunday, but who is going to quibble about on day ahead of time?
However, if anyone happens to see a Snow Goose on Boomer Lake this week, do let me know, as our local wildlife rehabilitator needs to take it back under her care.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
