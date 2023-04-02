Oklahoma Mesonet recorded the past seven-day rainfall at 0.10 inches.
Rare birds for the week were early Scissor-tailed Flycatchers. Our state bird doesn’t fool around – it tells it like it is, and wants to get down to raising young.
Spring is upon us, and it has nothing to do with what the calendar tells us as a reminder. We don’t always have the warmth on our backs when we are outside, but we do have budding and flowering trees, more birds, and male birds proclaiming their territory with song. Life doesn’t get any better.
We can hear our early spring arrivals, and our old favorites serenading us with song. As chilly as it has been in the morning, there is no need to open a window to hear the pleasant refrains of nature. Common Grackles are grinding and croaking in the trees and on the electrical lines, while the House Finch is providing more pleasant music. Carolina Chickadees, who should already have young, are making guest appearances while sneaking a bit of nosh while they have the chance. Mourning Doves are coo-ooing and hooting to add to the symphony, as Fish and American Crows float by cawing in different octaves, while they announce the news of the day to all that will listen. Tufted Titmice have a nest in the immediate area, just like the unforgettably boisterous Carolina Wren.
Last Sunday, March 26, we were privy to our early migrants, like the Black-and-white Warbler, Baird’s Sandpiper, and Marsh Wren.
Boomer Lake is writer’s first choice for seasonal fare, to which we are sharing year round residents and migrants from two seasons – Canada Goose, Mallard, American Wigeon, Bufflehead, Ruddy Duck, Mourning Dove, American Coot, Double-crested Cormorant, Fish Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Northern Cardinal, and more.
Even though the cast of characters is changing to some degree, we are finding differences even during the winter with some of our residents and semi-residents. One of which has come to mind for going on two years now, just might be LeConte’s Sparrow. At least writer came across it three years previous. Let’s see if Boomer Lake gets to host the Green Heron this year, though chances are getting slimmer with some of the excess heat we have been having recently.
It was excellent news that we saw a Purple Martin on March 22, also at Boomer Lake. As days warm, the pest insects should be out to give them something to find on their plates. At least they have shelter that they can always count upon.
This could be the year that we hear about more challenges, like the correct insects for breeding birds and their young.
Since our resident birds have been doing all right, we have high hopes that we will be seeing enough inbound insects that will be able to satiate even the most discriminating palates that we will be serving soon enough.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
