Oklahoma Mesonet reported 0.17 inches of precipitation for the past seven days near press time.
Our only rare birds for the same time period were a couple of Mountain Bluebirds picking insects out of cow patties and bushes in Coyle. We’ll see what happens with this species over the next several years to see if it keeps increasing its visits.
Boomer Lake has been entertaining and providing food for our seasonal birds, keeping them returning for more. Over the week, we had normal numbers of Canada Geese, though our Mallard population appeared to be in hiding, but the welcome addition of the colorful Green-winged Teal added some lovely green to the palette. There were several dozen Canvasbacks that were joined by multiple Ring-billed Gulls, though no other water denizens made an appearance.
The Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers came to see what we was going on in their zones, and naturally a Blue Jay told everyone that we were invading, but that is their job.
Carolina Chickadees are still in attendance and doing well, and were visible to provide directions and advice if Mountain Bluebirds might take a wrong turn and appear. Carolina Wrens were there in pairs, and in area neighborhoods obtaining handouts from those that remembered what a bad state of affairs they were in during the Big Freeze.
American Robins are still gathering and satiating themselves on the culinary delights that Boomer Lake is so famous for. They tell me that we have some of the finest nightcrawlers that fisherfolk catch the best fish with.
Cedar Waxwings are still irrupting because they can and will continue to do so until they eat us out of house and home. We warned them that they would not say that if it were colder for a more sustained period of time and they were apt to get stepped upon by those that were not aware of their alcohol consumption in the extreme winters of the northern regions.
House Sparrows and European Starlings take up our real estate because they happen to be here and much too high on their perches to be evicted, so what are we going to do, other than wait for a raptor, but they aren’t always available.
House Finches are beginning to add color to our surroundings, while Dark-eyed Juncos do their best to keep from being underfoot. The White-throated Sparrow has been in competition with the Red-winged Blackbird, who has fortunately been visiting in larger numbers than we have observed in the past few years.
We continue to be wait for the irreplaceable American Woodcock in its usual haunts so it can force us to try to see it in the darkness of evening and Heaven-only-knows-what-o’clock in the morning. It can be hard to get photos for these reasons.
Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warblers and Northern Cardinals are moving through as well, and you might recall how they sometimes appear by the dozens.
Keep your eye on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
