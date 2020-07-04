As we enter the month of July, we’re already noticing excessively oppressive heat, meaning that the birds are taking cover as much as we are. Stay hydrated as necessary and keep activity to the early morning hours where applicable for this challenging month.
Juvenile birds are clearly coming into their own, getting more confident and taking the lead in the protein hunt while they grow. Adult birds are taking a back seat and providing tutelage where necessary, giving encouragement to their young charges.
Many young Northern Mockingbirds are settling into the ways of their own worlds by becoming a little bolder than they once were, the spots are disappearing from those adolescent breasts, and they are clearly more attune to becoming predator savvy. Their eyes are upon everything.
Eight American Robins were observed this morning including two adults. The remaining birds were all young nearly pushing out of their seams in every direction doing what they were meant to do as immatures. It brought a smile to the face to see how much progress they’re making in such a short time frame. In another month, they’ll look just like adults.
The Green Herons have begun their second nest, as presumed in an equally shady area as the first. Their DNA has definitely kicked in to show that they are well aware of warming temperatures and how to survive them. It will be interesting to discover if they don’t leave early this year. It is my greatest hope.
Mallards are molting and nearly finished, the Canada Geese have survived their plumage upgrade, and there is still much to be seen while the Western Kingbirds raise additional young, as are the Scissor-tailed Flycatchers and Eastern Kingbirds surrounded by their first clutches.
Eastern Bluebirds are taking a break from parenting to some degree but still insist upon young moving forward before they continue with propagating their own species.
Bell’s Vireo is doing very well, the largest number since writer has been traversing the lake for approaching ten years. Much has changed, and there will continue to be more changes and challenges while we watch and wait to see how the cast of characters will diversify. High hopes are held for these birds, old and new and their current approaches to these changes.
As we near fall migration, we’ll note that what we saw for spring will not be the same as summer. Many birds return to the tropics via coastal and a more elliptical trajectory, taking a path more suitable for that time of year. It won’t necessarily be as good or better than the rapid spring movement, but it will be more spread out timewise. It isn’t as urgent to return south, as the guiding force was to raise young. This may be a time when we get more young birds coming through North American skies than we have experienced in the recent past. Keep those spirits up.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
