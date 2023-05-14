Oklahoma Mesonet for the past seven days in Stillwater shared 0.08 inches of rainfall.
Rare birds for Payne County included the irruptive Red Crossbill, which responds south during a poor pinecone crop year. It was rare/late, discovered in the strip of pines just south of the entrance booth.
Also located was the Black-chinned Hummingbird, what appeared to be a hybrid Ruby-throated x Black-chinned (these species are both roughly 56 miles northeast of a known hybrid zone), and a late American Pipit flyover. We located the Herring Gull and a female Northern Harrier as well.
The remainder of the May departure list from last week finishes with Cinnamon and Green-winged Teal, Redhead, Lesser Scaup, Sora, Black-bellied, Snowy, and Semipalmated Plovers, Upland Sandpiper, Long-billed Curlew, Hudsonian Godwit, Dunlin, Baird’s, Buff-breasted, and Western Sandpiper, Long- and Short-billed Dowitcher, Solitary Sandpiper, Willet, Greater Yellowlegs, Red-necked Phalarope, California Gull, Caspian Tern, American Bittern, White-faced Ibis, Osprey, Peregrine Falcon, Blue-headed and Philadelphia Vireo, Bank Swallow, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Veery, Gray-cheeked Thrush, Clay-colored , White-crowned, Savannah, and Lincoln’s Sparrows, Yellow-headed Blackbird, Bobolink, Ovenbird, Tennessee, Orange-crowned, Nashville, Mourning, Magnolia, Bay-breasted, Blackburnian, Yellow, Chestnut-sided, Blackpoll, Black-throated Green, Canada, and Wilson’s Warblers, American Redstart, Rose-breasted and Black-headed Grosbeaks, and Lazuli Bunting.
Audubon Explorer is tracking area birds – Eastern Whip-poor-will, Rusty Blackbird, Short-eared Owl, Turkey Vulture, Canada and Greater White-fronted Geese, Painted Bunting, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Golden Eagle, Whooping Crane, Swainson’s and Red-tailed Hawks, American White Pelican, Great Egret, and Osprey.
Estimates for the birds crossing Payne County overnight on Sunday, May 7 at 8:20 p.m. through Monday, May 8, 2023 at 06:30 was nearly 2.8 million strong, a high number.
Peak migration tracking was estimated at 328,500, another high number travelling NNE at 47 mph at an altitude of 1,700 feet.
Expected migrants were Yellow Warbler, Indigo Bunting, Swainson’s Thrush, Dickcissel, Great Crested Flycatcher, Baltimore Oriole, Painted Bunting, Least Flycatcher, Warbling Vireo, Orchard Oriole, Eastern Kingbird, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Eastern Wood-Pewee, and Harris’s Sparrow.
Some individuals discovered that the White-crowned Sparrow can be tricked into singing “Oh, Sweet Canada,” and “Poor Sam Peabody.” Its trajectory was changed a few times, then it began getting irritated.
The grapevine has it that some places in the east are waiting for their late warblers.
Since there are two sides to every coin, some of them have been early in the Midwest, namely the mecca of Black Swamp Bird Observatory.
Whoever is going there may or may not see the males that they could be hoping for, but maybe Pennsylvania will get their just desserts eventually.
Boomer Lake did very well on Monday with its treasure trove of birds, hitting would-be magic on the lists. The lister bore witness to Canada Goose, Mallard, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Great Blue Heron, Turkey Vulture, Mississippi Kite, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Cliff Swallow, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Brown Thrasher, Swainson’s Thrush, Cedar Waxwing, Eastern Meadowlark, Orchard Oriole, Common Yellowthroat, Prothonotary, Yellow, and Chestnut-sided Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Indigo and Painted Bunting, and Dickcissel.
Keep your eye on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
