Oklahoma Mesonet reports 3.82 inches of rain over the past seven days in Stillwater.
The Payne County rare birds of the week include a continuing juvenile Short-billed Dowitcher at Lake Carl Blackwell and a flyover Black-bellied Whistling-Duck at Boomer Lake.
Continuing with the August migration report for the second half of the month:
Arrivals include Green-winged Teal, American Golden-Plover, Wilson’s Snipe, Red-necked Phalarope, Common Tern, American Bittern, Northern Harrier, Olive-sided Flycatcher, American Redstart, Canada Warbler, Mourning Warbler, and Northern Waterthrush.
Payne County departures include Black-bellied Whistling Duck, Western Kingbird, Wood Thrush, Bachman’s Sparrow, Louisiana Waterthrush, Prairie Warbler, and Worm-eating Warbler.
The nationwide rare birds for the week are the continuing Large-billed Tern in Florida, and Plain-capped Starthroat and Berylline Hummingbird in Arizona.
Arizona and Minnesota reported Swallow-tailed Kite, Little Stint in Oregon, Ancient Murrelet in Idaho, more Limpkins in Ontario, Brown Booby in South Carolina, Pacific Golden-Plover in Florida, Audubon’s Shearwater in flight in Pennsylvania, and Mountain Plover in New Jersey.
It was nice to observe a couple of Yellow Warblers like everyone else this summer, and the ongoing battle between Turkey Vulture and Red-shouldered Hawk for the telephone pole near the dam. That pair of wonderful cooling rain showers sheltered an Eastern Phoebe along with writer, and it was at that point I’d wished I had a container of mulberries. After all, I used to share them with Yellow Warblers who thought nothing of sitting on my hand and partaking.
Boomer Lake gave up Canada Goose, Mallard, Mourning Dove, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Mississippi Kite, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, Common Nighthawk, Least Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Warbling Vireo, Fish Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Carolina Wren, European Starling, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, Orchard and Baltimore Orioles, Traill’s Flycatcher, Warbling Vireo, Barn Swallow, Common Grackle, Eastern Phoebe, Red-winged Blackbird, Summer Tanager, Yellow Warbler, and Northern Cardinal.
Sanborn Lake counted Chimney Swift, Spotted Sandpiper, Green Heron, Pileated Woodpecker, Belted Kingfisher, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Blue Jay, and Eastern Bluebird.
The OSU Botanic Garden added Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Killdeer, Upland Sandpiper, Northern Flicker, American Crow, Tufted Titmouse, Indigo Bunting, and Dickcissel.
Meridian Tech ticked off Blue-winged Teal, White-faced Ibis, Purple Martin, and American Goldfinch.
Boomer Creek took up with Gray Catbird.
Lone Chimney Lake tagged Wilson’s Phalarope, Black-crowned Night-Heron, White-eyed and Bell’s Vireos, Northern Mockingbird, and Field Sparrow.
Glencoe Lagoon added Lesser Yellowlegs.
Lake Carl Blackwell spotted Eurasian Collared-Dove, Spotted, Pectoral, and Semipalmated Sandpipers, Northern Bobwhite, and Cliff Swallow.
Babcock Park checked off Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Broad-winged Hawk, and Eastern Wood-Pewee.
Teal Ridge counted Little Blue Heron.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.