Payne County rare birds for the week include the Eastern Towhee at a private residence on Cimarron Hill Rd., a possible Mexican Duck, and the ongoing Red-naped Sapsucker at the OSU Botanic garden.
December migration arrivals for the month may include the American Tree Sparrow and Long-eared Owl, just slightly out of Payne County range.
The departures for the month are Franklin’s Gull, House Wren, and Sprague’ s Pipit.
This Wednesday at Boomer Lake Park, we located Buffleheads, the Ruddy Duck, Pied-billed Grebe, American Coot, Killdeer, several Great Blue Herons, and both cismontanus and Slate-colored Dark-eye Juncos. A Bald Eagle also nonchalantly came flying through in transit and dispersed all the Ring-billed Gulls on Shorebird Jetty. They never take long to return to land, but continue to stay alert enough to possible danger. After all, we have found parts of the slower moving coots and Pied-billed Grebes to prove it.
The Lake Carl Blackwell Dam shared Herring Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpecker, yellow-shafted Northern licker, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, White-breasted Nuthatch, American Goldfinch, White-throated Sparrow, and Northern Cardinal.
Cimarron Hill Rd. counted Tufted Titmouse and Harris’s Sparrow.
This Tuesday (with a blustery cold snap) December 7 at the Lake Carl Blackwell Dam, we added Green-winged Teal, Redhead, Ring-necked Duck, Common Goldeneye, Bonaparte’s Gull, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Hairy Woodpecker, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, American Pipit, Song Sparrow, Western Meadowlark, Red-winged Blackbird, and Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warbler.
The OSU Botanic Garden ticked off Red-shouldered Hawk, Red-headed Woodpecker, Golden-crowned Kinglet, Brown Creeper, Eastern Bluebird, and House finch.
This Monday the 6 at Boomer Lake Park, we discovered American Coot, Great Blue Heron, Cackling and Canada Geese, Mallard, Ring-billed Gull, American Robin, and European Starling.
The Botanic Garden listed Wood Duck, Rock Pigeon, Red-tailed Hawk, Great Horned Owl, American Kestrel, Cedar Waxwing, White-throated Sparrow, and Eastern Meadowlark.
Last Sunday December 5, Boomer Lake Park had the Cooper’s Hawk,
Cushing Water Treatment Plant counted Least Sandpiper, Wilson’s Snipe, Greater Yellowlegs, Northern Harrier, Downy Woodpecker, Eastern Phoebe, Carolina Wren, Lincoln’s and Swamp Sparrows, Spotted Towhee, and Rusty Blackbird.
Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop observed American Wigeon, Mourning Dove, Northern Mockingbird, and Red Fox Sparrow.
We will soon be in for more seasonable weather, but according to the Weather Channel, December will be a warmer month. As we know, the January chill will be out to get us, as it always is.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
