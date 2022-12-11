Precipitation for the past seven days was at 0.02 inches of rain.
Payne County rare birds for the same time period include a hybrid Common Goldeneye x Hooded Merganser found at Lake Carl Blackwell. A Red-naped Sapsucker was also found in the same area last year at The OSU Botanic Garden, but clearly a different bird, as well as a very late Fish Crow at the same location.
Payne County December migratory arrivals include the Long-eared Owl and American Tree Sparrow.
Departures are expected to be Franklin’s Gull, Eastern and Say’s Phoebe, House Wren, and Sprague’s Pipit.
Wednesday, Dec. 7 brought Canada Goose, American Wigeon, Mallard, Canvasback, Bufflehead, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Spotted Sandpiper, Franklin’s and Ring-billed Gulls, Great Blue Heron, Bald Eagle, European Starling, and House and Song Sparrows to Boomer Lake.
This Tuesday the 6, we counted Canada Goose, Gadwall, Mallard, Ring-necked Duck, Lesser Scaup, Common Goldeneye, Pied-billed Grebe, American Coot, Killdeer, Greater Yellowlegs, Ring-billed and Herring Gulls, Northern Harrier, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Red-headed, Red-bellied, Downy, and Pileated Woodpeckers, yellow-shafted Northern Flicker, Eastern Phoebe, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, White-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren, Eastern Bluebird, Cedar Waxwing, American Pipit, American Goldfinch, Lapland Longspur, American Tree Sparrow, Red Fox Sparrow, slate-colored Dark-eyed Junco, Harris’s, White-throated, Savannah, Song, and Swamp Sparrows, Spotted Towhee, Eastern Meadowlark, Red-winged Blackbird, and Northern Cardinal at the Lake Carl Blackwell Dam.
On Monday, Dec. 5, Boomer Lake Park counted Canada and Cackling Goose, Ring-billed Gull, Gadwall, Ruddy Duck, Mallard, Spotted Sandpiper, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Downy Woodpecker, American Crow, Mourning Dove, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Carolina Chickadee, Carolina Wren, Red-winged Blackbird, European Starling, House Sparrow, House Finch, and Northern Cardinal.
Last Sunday the 4, Boomer Lake Park observed Canada Goose, Mallard, Bufflehead, Ruddy Duck, Killdeer, Ring-billed Gull, European Starling, House Sparrow, House Finch, Red-winged Blackbird, and Domestic Mallard.
On the same day, Lake Carl Blackwell chimed in with Canada Goose, Mallard, flyover Canvasbacks, Gadwall, Common Goldeneye, Ring-necked Duck, Pied-billed Grebe, American Coot, Great Blue Heron, Least Sandpiper, Herring Gull, Bald Eagle, Red-shouldered Hawk, Black Vulture, Belted Kingfisher, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Red Crossbill, Red-headed, Hairy, Downy, and Pileated Woodpeckers, Northern Flicker, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, American Tree Sparrow, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Golden-crowned Kinglet, Brown Creeper, Purple Finch, Mourning Dove, Red-breasted and White-breasted Nuthatches, Carolina Wren. Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, American Tree Sparrow, Dark-eyed Junco, Red-winged Blackbird, Eastern Bluebird, Cedar Waxwing, House Finch, and Northern Cardinal.
Last Saturday December 3, the OSU Botanic Garden added in Cackling and Canada Goose, White-winged and Mourning Doves, Sharp-shinned, Red-shouldered, Red-tailed, and Cooper’s Hawks, Bald Eagle, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Ruby-crowned and Golden-crowned Kinglets, Western/Eastern Meadowlark, American Pipit, and Yellow-rumped Warbler.
On the same day, Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop spoke up with Canada Goose, Ring-necked Duck, Mourning Dove, Ring-billed Gull, Great Blue Heron, Red-shouldered Hawk, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, Northern Flicker, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, American Goldfinch, and more.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
