Stillwater’s seven-day rainfall table shows no precipitation for the week, as it does for the past three-week period, and it shows by the lack of evidence on Boomer Lake.
Rare birds for the week in Payne County include the Eastern Towhee on Cimarron Hill Rd. and the continuing male Red-naped Sapsucker, which is in molt with extensive red on the throat and faint red on its nape.
A nice photo was obtained by another birder on Wednesday morning, not just something that was only good enough for an identification. Bravo!
We have been in a warm period, the calm before the cold front erupts this week, just prior to press time.
This Tuesday was an odd morning that began with some light fog and clouds. By the time it ended, it brought variable and partly cloudy skies. Upon our arrival at the lake that morning, we knew that it was going to be an interesting day when a Sharp-shinned Hawk crossed paths with us, as it was a short-lived sighting. Its departure caused slate-colored Dark-eyed Juncos to come into view and one of the birds allowed a wonderful viewing, which would have made someone pleasantly surprised with excellent photo ops.
The morning began with choppy water near the edge of the lake. It took time to see the two or three Pied-billed Grebes that were in pursuit of breakfast. Being too close to one saw that air bladder in action when the bird quietly sunk from view.
American Goldfinches were heard but not seen, likely hidden from the eighteen mile per hour southerly winds, while an American Crow was heard voicing its opinion in the distance. Sixteen European Starlings were on the high wires, while that brisk wind continued to blow wind in the sixties with wind chills in the fifties.
A Blue Jay warned of the crow’s presence, while two Great Blue Herons irritated one another by being too near each another’s proximity.
When the clouds cleared and brought sunlight in, things changed a little on the water with the wind becoming less intense for a few minutes.
A Bald Eagle was perched upon a telephone pole on the east side of the lake peering west. That area of the water had changed from only one fishing Pied-billed Grebe to an extravaganza that included a male and female Bufflehead and a male Ruddy Duck. We became curious as to whether or not we would be witness to the eagle’s breakfast including any of those waterbirds, but it did not happen. Looking for the eagle again brought an empty telephone pole. Only the raptor can say what it consumed, and we will never know.
The following day, the two Buffleheads grew to seven with temperatures in the seventies, so figure that one out.
Readers, you won’t know what happened with the cold front until next week, so do bear with writer until then.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
