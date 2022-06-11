Payne County rainfall for the last seven days totals 2.38 inches, and we are flirting with reaching the tops of the jetties at Boomer Lake. Even if it has taken us a month to do so, it has been very wet, but we have needed what we received.
Rare birds for the week include Least Bittern, which has been seen for a week at Teal Ridge. A Lesser Scaup female or immature made itself known at Cushing Water Treatment Plant.
Migration arrivals include Upland Sandpiper, and Greater and Lesser Yellowlegs for the month.
June departures are and were Eared Grebe, American Golden-Plover, Ruddy Turnstone, Stilt Sandpiper, Sanderling, White-rumped, Pectoral, Semipalmated, and Spotted Sandpipers, Lesser Yellowlegs, Wilson’s Phalarope, Forster’s Tern, Swainson’s Hawk, Olive-sided, Alder, Willow, and Least Flycatchers, Swainson’s Thrush, Cerulean Warbler, Indigo and Lazuli Buntings, Cedar Waxwing, and Pine Siskin.
Adding to the list, Limpkins are possibly increasing their stronghold in the state due to the likelihood of an introduced subspecies of apple snail from the aquarium trade. Vagrants have moved north to Tulsa area due to a dramatic increase in both Oklahoma and Arkansas over the past few years, and Florida has seen drought conditions around the Lake Okeechobee area, the best-known habitat for the species. Perhaps the Limpkins will be nearer our county next spring.
This seems to have been the year that more Chimney Swifts have been in the Boomer Lake area than in the past. Writer has come up with several sightings of single birds, both reported and unreported, both day and evening.
Since the Cliff Swallows have disappeared from the underside of Lakeview Road Bridge, we can now easily observe what few Barn Swallows that we have left. Their numbers have taken a harder hit as time progresses. We must make serious attempts to curb the use of pesticides so more birds can try to increase their populations. If people have insect pests that they are at their wit’s end with, there are organic pesticides on the market as well as recipes on the internet for making your own with simple ingredients.
Heron Cove is doing well with breeding birds! We now have a lovely pair of Eastern Phoebes, both of which writer has photographed.
A pair of Orchard Orioles remains in the wings, and if there is a nest, the search is still on.
Mother and Father Eastern Bluebird should still be in the nearby, we believe still raising another clutch that we will soon see.
We also have Northern Cardinal, Eastern Kingbird, and Brown Thrasher couples that we hold high hopes for future young sightings. There could easily be other species that we have yet to see, and we are still looking for them. The possibility is strong, and even though we would have difficulty getting there, we likely have Green Heron youngsters, though they have not yet been seen through the thick growth.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
