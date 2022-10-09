Mesonet advises that our last rain that dropped in Stillwater was 0.19 inches approximately 30 days ago, and it shows. The water table is down more than a foot at last reading. Trees are dropping leaves but they are so dry it appears that we are already well into fall, which clearly is not the case.
Payne County rare birds include Swainson’s Thrush, Baltimore Oriole, Swamp Sparrow and Blue Grosbeak.
We’ll be seeing migratory arrivals for the first half of the month like Snow and Greater White-fronted Goose, Ring-necked and Ruddy Duck, Sandhill Crane (if you’re lucky), Dunlin, Little and Herring Gull (watch gulls closely), Common Loon, Ferruginous Hawk, Short-eared Owl, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Brown Creeper, Winter Wren, Golden Crowned Kinglet, Hermit Thrush, Sprague’s Pipit, Pine Siskin, Chestnut-collared and Thick-billed Longspur, White-crowned, White-throated, LeConte’s, Song, and Swamp Sparrow, Horned Grebe, and Redhead.
Departures will be Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Common Poorwill, Eastern Whip-poor-will, Semipalmated and Snowy Plover, Long-billed Curlew, Semipalmated, Western, Spotted, and Solitary Sandpiper, Wilson’s Phalarope, Black Tern, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Swainson’s Hawk, Least Flycatcher, White-eyed, Philadelphia, and Red-eyed Vireo, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Yellow-headed Blackbird, Ovenbird, Black-and-white Warbler, Tennessee and Mourning Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Northern Parula, Wilson’s Warbler, Summer Tanager, Rose-breasted and Blue Grosbeak, Dickcissel, and Black-necked Stilt.
We have been enjoying the multiple flyovers for the Blue-winged Teal (one of our smallest ducks), as the powder blue and green in the wing is so well defined. It is one of our prettiest ducks.
Pied-billed Grebes are gracing our bodies of water, as are the American Coot. Turkey Vultures continue to ride thermals and roost at both the country club and Boomer Creek.
A group of seven juvenile Scissor-tailed Flycatchers spent a good half hour at Boomer Lake showing off that semi-fresh plumage, while they continued to refine their mating rituals for next year. They will likely keep up with that during the winter when they spend their off-season not too far south of here.
A welcome Carolina Wren was belting out song just west of Heron Cove, which is a nice tune to hear after that two-year previous hiatus when we lost close to all of them.
Let this be a reminder to us all to clean out those nest boxes, fill them with fresh leaves and grass, and put them up again for the birds that might need them in case another deep freeze hits this winter.
Common and Great-tailed Grackles have been shining iridescently in the sun, which has been catching their differentiating green or blue colorations when in transit to unfold their busy mornings.
The American Crow elder has been calling in its new charges for the season to ready them for hawk and owl removal for the winter, and American Goldfinches have been gathering to welcome in the Yellow-rumped Warblers and Pine Siskins once they arrive. It will not be winter, though, until the snowbirds, or Dark-eyed Juncos are here for seeds upon the ground.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
