No precipitation was listed by www.mesonet.org for the past seven days.
One rare bird for the week was reported, the Spotted Sandpiper, which has been observed occasionally this winter.
What the birds were telling us about the rough winter never came to pass, other than the week that we had earlier this winter.
This has been the time to enjoy the forest with the pleasant unseasonable weather that we have had. We are both observing and hearing our wonderful normal denizens – Tufted Titmice, Carolina Chickadees, Downy and Hairy Woodpeckers, Pileated Woodpecker, White-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren, and occasionally the Black-and-white Warbler. The warbler was a bit surprising, but it is what it is.
Turkey Vultures, Red-tailed and Red-shouldered Hawks are overhead, and other sky kings are working overtime. Chickadees and friends have still been watching the aerials, alerting us all to what is over our heads, but that is their job. Hawkwatches are progressing all over the country and every once in a while, are catching some rather enticing surprises, like the scoters that have been in transit.
It is now a time of reflection and expectation, for there is a lot going on, both silently and with great gusto. There are plenty of hawks and our area eagles that have been visiting with us. We are sharing our fish with them, and sometimes they are rudely taking birds along with the fish, but that is nature. Merlins have been quietly taking a respite in trees, some available to us, others not, but the search has been on for everything that we can appreciate in our view.
It is nearly time for our early winter birds to begin nesting soon enough. There will be Great Horned Owls in both the city and suburbs letting us know that it is their time to begin courtship rituals, and before we know it, Barred Owls will be pairing, but not in the same vicinity as the great horned. In the country we will get the dark Eastern Screech Owl, and we will be gearing up for the skydance of the funky American Woodcock at dusk.
Writer was lucky enough to observe a Sharp-shinned Hawk toward the end of last week. While exiting the residence, House Sparrows were heard making alarm calls before in view. Looking atop the bush by the door, six feet away, was a handsome Sharp-shinned Hawk peering down, very hungry, I might add. Backing away slowly, seeking my handheld camera, the battery was found dead. Grabbing my 500 mm on tripod, hoping that I would not be too close, I took my chances, and as we can see, Lady Luck gave me the thumbs up. My sharpie was still atop the bush. It made a dive into the bush, which was too thick for its entry. Returning to the top of the bush, shots were obtained. One sparrow exited the bush, a chase ensued, but the hawk went unsatiated and fled.
But it was not in vain.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.