The September migrant arrivals for the first half of the month should be Northern Pintail, Eared Grebe, Sabine’s Gull, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Merlin, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Blue-headed and Philadelphia Vireo, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Swainson’s Thrush, Vesper, Savannah, Song, Clay-colored, and Lincoln’s Sparrow, Bobolink, Ovenbird, Tennessee, Nashville, Bay-breasted, Chestnut-sided, and Yellow-rumped Warblers, and Virginia Rail.
Departures for same period include Chuck-will’s-widow, Common Gallinule, Upland Sandpiper, Willet, Acadian Flycatcher, Purple Martin, Cassin’s Sparrow, Yellow-breasted Chat, and Prothonotary Warbler.
Stillwater rainfall for the seven-day period was a scant 0.10 inches received in a two-hour period and its effects are showing.
Writer was greeted by a weak call of the Baltimore Oriole last Wednesday August 26. This male was atop a bur oak on the southeast corner of Boomer Lake. I knew that I would soon be saying goodbye to my favorite oriole for the year. For a bit of trivia, the Bicentennial Bur Oak is thought to be over four hundred years of age.
We had multiple Great Egrets and Great Blue Herons that came out of the Boomer Creek rookery last Sunday, all observed from the Heron Cove area. As is normal, three Great Egrets were located while panning within a half mile of one another. There was also a glimpse of a lone Black Tern, while a single Killdeer flew high overhead heading south. Writer was serenaded by both Warbling and Bell’s Vireos, who are still present this week.
This Monday the 30th, eight Lark Sparrows provided a surprise visit coming from the tops of the trees to seek weed seeds upon the ground. It was necessary to remain well away from the fold, which was dressed neutrally in fall colors. One Chimney Swift was also observed heading north. Chimney Swifts seemed a little more common than usual this year, perhaps due to affordable chimney kits that have been on the market for a while now.
Tuesday we found a pair of Bell’s Vireos, a Yellow Warbler, and seven Mississippi Kites resting upon the high wires on the east side of Boomer Lake. No juvenile birds appeared to be with the group, so it could be some early migrants attending to business. Unfortunately thus far, writer has missed the juvenile tutelage from the adults this year.
By the time that Wednesday rolled around, the numbers of migrants were already increasing. A Nashville Warbler was staring us in the eye atop a cluster of invasive grasses before it realized that it was out in the open. Multiple Yellow Warblers were barely visible while they were seeking insects from the native trees, but their calls identified them as they dined like they just stopped for a quick break. Carolina Chickadees were in their midst, directing them to assorted food sources while they also made swift work of their own protein valuables. A Ruby-throated Hummingbird was poking around what was left of invasive honeysuckle, as an American Crow came out of nowhere and settled for a short time before it soon left.
