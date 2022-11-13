Oklahoma Mesonet recorded rainfall for the past week at 0.10 inches, a dry but typical number for the season. It shows that the water table has dropped about four inches, which says as much for the drinking water situation.
Payne County rare bird alert for the week included Fish Crow in flight heading southeast over OSU, as well as a couple of Purple Finches over Sanborn Lake and the OSU Botanic Gardens. Purple Finches are normal at this time of year due to a poor northern cone seed crop for the year.
This week we observed an American Crow juvenile amusing itself with local area squirrels. One in particular appeared to be engaged in play partially flying and jumping over a rodent multiple times. Both species appeared to be enjoying the interaction.
This week, also at Boomer Lake Park, we encountered slightly lower numbers of Canada Geese in the water, on land, and in flight.
There was a handful of American Coots and Pied-billed Grebes in separate rafts, as well as a couple of sleeping Ruddy Ducks with the grebes, all on the water on a typically windy morning.
A couple of Ring-billed Gulls were circling the lake, taking a respite from the normal local dump to see what could be found that might be of easy picking, while a lone Great Blue Heron appeared to be waiting for small fish to jump in its bill in the placid, private area just north of Heron Cove.
A single Blue Jay called in the distance, while a couple of American Crows hung their hats along The Lowlands berm, deciding what to do with this post-election day.
A trio of feral pigeons were trying out vantage points at the old electric plant, while two Red-tailed Hawks were cavorting with one another in the same vicinity.
Rounding out the remaining flight patterns, a dozen Northern Shoveler males were eastbound over The Cove, while an unknown number of flyover American Goldfinches were heard overhead.
A dozen Mallards were dabbling in numerous areas, making it to be a clearly slow and relaxing day for a much needed birding respite.
A very distant Carolina Wren was in song, while at least 30 area European Starlings lazily socialized on the high wires on the east side of Boomer Lake.
A single Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warbler was having excellent luck gorging itself on an assortment of insects by water’s edge, when writer decided that it was clearly time for a leisurely second cup of coffee before officially beginning the workday.
So there we have it, the perfect beginning to a perfect day. It was a warm and dry already enjoyable day that felt like nothing could possibly go wrong. Writer had not a care in the world today, merely having thoughts on what a great day it was and would continue to be.
Keep your eye on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
