Last weekend, writer ventured to Boomer Lake with the notion that it would not be much longer before we were hit with winter precipitation again before the season was over. We knew that it was coming, but we weren’t sure what we’d be receiving. In the meantime, it was thought pertinent to observe and make assessments after the fact.
Last Saturday Feb. 19, the barometer was rising and east-northeast winds were in the teens. Very little birdlife was observed, which was a clear indicator that the upcoming event was known by our feathered friends.
Less than a dozen Canada Geese were observed, and the nearly 30 Mallards were mostly last spring’s hatches, most within the safety of Heron Cove. All of them were near the shoreline, where it would be warmest, as opposed to the center of the water. A single Great Blue Heron was in the midst of the activity, perched near the American Beaver confines. The beaver took out most of the young trees and saplings to supplement the size of its residential area over the past two weeks. Three Dark-eyed Juncos were foraging near the northern water’s edge of The Cove.
Five American Coots were discovered along the western shoreline, all clustered together. Three dozen Ring-billed Gulls, most of which were on, over, or near Shorebird Jetty remained in the immediate area that they were found within. Five European Starlings were on the eastern side high wires and remained immobile for quite some time. One silent American Crow and just as sedate Blue Jay remained perched. If it wasn’t known that they were there, they may just as easily been overlooked.
This scenario showed indication that this was a time for preparation, staying within a safe zone with plenty of known food sources, and remaining vigilant to possible threats of any form. These animals were preparing for what could be a weather event.
Monday of this week, the area was revisited. It was unseasonably warm, the weather event was predicted for late Tuesday through Thursday and south-southwest to southerly winds prevailed from 20-27 mph. This showed that we were upon a cusp of an event.
Canada Goose numbers had more than doubled with more of the species arriving through the morning. A third more Mallards had arrived in and around the sheltered Heron Cove. The American Coots were still on the west side of the lake, but clustered more in the area of the Lakeview Road Bridge. Two Mourning Doves had settled within the east side of The Cove. Possibly a pair of Carolina Wrens were also in the same general area and appeared to be looking for locations to remain sheltered when the need arose.
Pairs of breeding birds – Eastern Bluebird, Carolina Chickadee, and Downy Woodpecker – were also choosing their own safety zones as well as eating well, as if they had to rely on their own caloric intake for a while.
Perhaps these birds will tell us something new after the weather event has concluded.
