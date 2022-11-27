Oklahoma Mesonet indicated no rain in Stillwater over the past week. The water table grows lower, which reminds me of the winter that I hiked across to the island at Boomer Creek several years ago and that was how it was learned by writer that we had a spring heronry. A fox den was discovered for future exploration, but there was no future opportunity to find any kits for photo ops.
Payne County rare birds for the prior seven days include Spotted Sandpiper and what appears to be a continuing American Tree Sparrow.
Even though the relative humidity was flat, it proved to hold excellent birding this morning. For those of us that never refuse the normal seasonal birds, the moment writer walked out the door, the plot began to unfold. Crows were sounding an alarm so up went the binoculars. Sure enough, a juvenile Red-shouldered Hawk was flying off behind the pecan trees at The Lowlands. An area scan showed another one at the top of the bald cypress in the same area. It stayed in that tree for quite some time and no alerts were made on it. It never went after the multiple starlings that flew by, the three Killdeer on the ground were safe, which were discovered when we hit the berm area, and the jays and robins were not even aware of its presence, and we all KNOW what Blue Jays are like, better than a contract with an alarm company. Needless to say…
Anyway, it was in the low 40s, so off we went on a foray. Canvasbacks were on the water, some sleeping, others not so inclined, multiple Ruddy Ducks were snoozing, as a matter-of-fact, more than I had ever seen on a small section of the lake at one time.
Several Great Blue Herons were lollygagging, one of which was a first winter bird.
Plenty of songbirds were feeding: there was a varied assortment of American Robins, slate-colored Dark-eyed Juncos, myrtle Yellow-rumped Warbler, and a Carolina Wren was doing the serenading. Heron Cove held a couple of domestic ducks, and as the morning progressed Mallards just kept responding to the quiet zone, but none were wasting any time at rest.
We found better than a dozen Mourning Doves, most of which were sunning themselves on the bank of the lake, but try as we might, there were no Red-tailed Hawks. They are less common at Boomer Lake than the resident Red-shouldered Hawks.
European Starling numbers are normal, and there were numerous blackbirds filling the skies, heading south.
A couple of Franklin’s Gulls were spotted early, but mostly Ring-billed Gulls were on, near, or performing reconnaissance over the water. One Double-crested Cormorant was a flyover heading west.
Both Downy and Red-bellied Woodpeckers gave calls and the Carolina Chickadee added its two cents when deemed appropriate.
There was no other way to have spent a lovely morning that was warming nicely.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.