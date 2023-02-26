Oklahoma Mesonet informed us that we received 0.12” of rain over the past seven days, which is a little low, but it will suffice for now.
Rare birds for the week are continuing Mountain Bluebirds in Payne County, but that isn’t out of the ordinary. They tend to come to central Oklahoma, but the closer one gets to the Black Mesa area, more will be observed. Are they irruptive? It can loosely be said that they are. We also had the good fortune of a Rough-legged Hawk kiting the skies with Red-tailed Hawks over the dump.
We have had lovely representations of many local birds in our own wooded and suburban areas. There seems to be a slight influx of additional numbers. Some have been attributing this to a “false spring” which we have been seeing over recent years. Our normal winter was a little out of sorts with some of the weather conditions that we had been experiencing, downright bone chilling, but it is expected to level off. Being around lines of demarcation for winter events also throws a wrench into the more seasonable weather.
Teal Ridge is observing Northern Harriers and Red-tailed Hawks, as well as the Song Sparrow, and given its proximity, it makes perfect sense.
Boomer Lake area has the usual species, much like any other hot spot in the county. The good news is the fact that we did not have a great deal of overly frigid weather to cause the same problems that we had with the loss of Eastern Bluebirds and Carolina Wrens like we did a couple of years ago. Word was out that it would be best to provide extra food and shelter if the need arose for it, and it was well reiterated through experienced birders.
The Brown Creeper has been around more than usual in the same area, and we have had a few recent hangers on in the water bird arena. This Monday we counted a few Ruddy Ducks, Canvasbacks, and Gadwalls to go with our normal Mallard and Canada Goose clans.
A Red-shouldered Hawk quickly skirted and remained in the Heron Cove area to see if it could be privy to a basic songbird feast, but the Carolina Chickadees were immediately drawn to the area and drove it off. They like to begin what they can also finish and sent that confused hawk packing to the east side neighborhoods, thank you very much.
A Downy Woodpecker pair was obtaining protein at The Cove and peering about looking for what might be presumed a possible home base. The Eastern Bluebirds lost their former residence, as it was duly noted that most of it was on the ground in pieces, rotted away. At least they used it last year, which provided us some nice pictures of the three young ones when father escorted them about.
American Crows have been setting up on the Lowlands, as have larger numbers of American Robins and general black bird populations.
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.