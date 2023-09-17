Oklahoma Mesonet recorded 1.03 inches of rainfall for the past seven days, which was this Tuesday.
Payne County rare birds for the week include Neotropic Cormorant, Purple Martin, Red Crossbill sp., Red Crossbill type 2 (identified through recording), Pine Siskin, Swainson’s Thrush, and Orchard Oriole.
The Payne County September migration report is extensive, so that will be divided between this week and next. Arrivals as follows: Cinnamon Teal, Northern Pintail, Eared Grebe, Clay-colored Sparrow, Sabine’s Gull, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Merlin, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Blue-headed and Philadelphia Vireo, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Clay-colored, Swainson’s Thrush, Cedar Waxwing, Savannah and Clay-colored Sparrow, Bobolink, Ovenbird, Tennessee, Nashville, Bay-breasted, and Chestnut-sided Warblers, and Virginia Rail.
September departures will be Chuck-will’s-widow, Willet, Acadian Flycatcher, Purple Martin, and Prothonotary Warbler.
Many of these migrants will be coming and going on the Panhandle, if birders are interested in visiting there.
The nationwide rare birds for the week are more American Flamingos mainly in the South, as well as Indiana, one at the Indiana/Kentucky border, and shockingly, Pennsylvania, while Iowa enjoyed the Roseate Spoonbill.
Limpkin went to Illinois, and Swallow-tailed Gull visited California.
Quebec, Canada, enjoyed the Shiny Cowbird, while the Gray Gull stopped over in Florida to be photographed, which is a common winter bird of western coastal South America.
1,901,500 birds crossed Payne County on Tuesday, Sept. 12 between 1940 hours and Wednesday Sept. 13 at 0710 hours. Birds usually begin to migrate thirty to forty-five minutes after sunset, with the greatest number in flight two to three hours later.
Peak migration traffic was recorded on Sept. 12 at 2100 hours at an altitude of 2,000 feet with a wind speed of 16 mph from the SSW. Birds tend to migrate southward in fall, but seasonal timing, weather, and geography alter their flight speed and direction. Migrating birds regularly fly up to 10,000 feet above ground, and again, seasonal timing and weather conditions dramatically impact their distribution. This week, we are seeing lower altitude due to cloud cover and inclement weather.
During fall migration, most birds pass through the contiguous US from early September through October, though some do migrate as early as August. We are seeing greater numbers of birds in general this fall. Total birds crossing the US this fall is higher than average. The curve rises quickly during peak migration and levels off at the end of the season.
Expected nocturnal migrants this fall include Scissor-tailed, Least, and Great Crested Flycatcher, Nashville Warbler, Gray Catbird, Indigo Bunting, Common Nighthawk, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Blue-winged Teal, Forster’s Tern, Bell’s Vireo, Black Tern, Green Heron, and House Wren.
Boomer Lake counted Canada Goose, Mallard, Pied-billed Grebe, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, American Avocet, Killdeer, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Turkey Vulture, Downy Woodpecker, Osprey, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, House Sparrow, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Red-winged Blackbird, Yellow Warbler, and Northern Cardinal.
Keep your eyes on the round and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
