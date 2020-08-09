Payne County is still receiving some rain and winds are shifting from the north, making migratory movement in sync with the season. Wednesday of this week, we discovered a rare Black-billed Cuckoo at Heron Cove on the coattails of the Yellow-billed Cuckoo the day prior.
Even more secretive than the yellow-billed, the black-billed tends to be much more incognito. Luckily, writer observed the tail of this suspect and the front including the classic black bill of the very uncommon variety. It continues to be scarce throughout the country with little known about its habits.
Last Friday, July 31, we observed the Red-tailed Hawk, Pied-billed Grebe, and Double-crested Cormorant, which show that migratory movement is beginning to consider Boomer Lake, though not really with unusual species yet.
While the Belted Kingfisher also made a brief reconnaissance at Boomer Lake, it also causes one’s ears to perk up and be on high alert for those birds more apt to visit the short term. We tend to listen when it comes to the appearance of those birds not necessarily impossible to see, but slightly out of the ordinary.
Tuesday of this week also brought a couple of Chimney Swifts, an additional good sign to whet the appetite for normal August arrivals. A single Western Kingbird is still hanging on at Boomer Lake.
Lake Carl Blackwell chimed in with the Solitary Sandpiper, Eastern Wood-Pewee, and Northern Rough-winged Swallow. Good numbers of Barn Swallows are also moving through countywide.
Wednesday also shared a flyover Purple Martin enroute east to possibly join the Tulsa flocks that are gearing up for later strong movement. A solid report for the Willow Flycatcher was also received this date.
Lake Carl Blackwell counted the Upland Sandpiper, Least and Forster’s Terns, and Yellow Warblers.
Be observant for Black-bellied Plover, Alder Flycatcher, Tree Swallow, California Gull, and more for the first segment of the month. Warblers, rails, terns, more flycatchers, and water birds will be arriving later in the month.
Remember to keep those hummingbird feeders clean and at the ready until at least late fail for those flying jewels that will grace Payne County. Rumor has it that there is a possibility for unusuals like the summer Red-headed Woodpecker at Red Slough, Rufous/Allen’s Hummingbird at Woodward Park, a couple of Swallow-tailed Kites in Antlers, and the Vermilion Flycatcher around Longmire Lake. There will no doubt be more, so heads up.
Also be mindful of those excessive lights as fall migration is moving forward. If that illumination is as unnecessary as most is, please inform your area businesses to please consider shutting them off throughout fall migration. That will help save birds’ lives. If everyone does it, it will be a win-win situation for us all. Let’s do our part to help those populations increase again.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
